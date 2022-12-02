Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
lozeak Shares Powerful New Song 'Cutthroat'

The song is available today via Elektra Entertainment on all digital retailers.

With a fast-growing fanbase, 19-year-old London-based artist lozeak shared her powerful new single "Cutthroat," a bombastic track about cutting out toxic people. The song is available today via Elektra Entertainment on all digital retailers.

"I always struggle with upsetting people, and I struggle to end relationships or friendships because I don't wanna be the bad guy," lozeak says of its meaning. "But as I was writing that I realized that sometimes you have to be."

Written by lozeak and The Nocturns (Charlie Martin / Joe Housley) the single showcases a new side to lozeak's songwriting which is as diverse as her musical influences - everything from Hole, Kasabian, and Radiohead to Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, and Bebe Rexha.

lozeak has already cultivated a huge online (over 615k followers and 48 million likes on TikTok alone) with her debut singles being streamed over 4.4 million times to date. Her music is winning over famous fans, with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Radio 1's Jack Saunders, and Frank Carter all championing her sound (with both Oli and Jack recently inviting her to perform at their respective club nights). Tastemaker publications like Dazed, Rock Sound, Stylist, and Wonderland have also tipped her as an artist to watch.

The story of lozeak starts in 2003 in Norwich with two music-obsessed parents blasting drum and bass awaiting the birth of their second child in an attempt to imbue rhythm and a flare for music into her DNA. It worked.

A childhood spent exploring the sounds of Luther Vandross, Madonna, and Amy Winehouse gave way to her teenage years when she transitioned to artists like Avril Lavigne, Kehlani and Radiohead - inspiring her grungy, rock-pop edge of today. With a huge online fanbase eagerly awaiting her next move, she is quickly establishing herself as an artist on the rise.

Listen to the new single here:



