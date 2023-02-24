Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
lozeak Announces Debut Mixtape 'Gut Feeling'

The EP will be released on Friday, March 31.

Feb. 24, 2023  

London-based modern alt-pop-rock artist lozeak today announced the release of her debut mixtape Gut Feeling, arriving Friday, March 31 via Elektra Entertainment. The forthcoming effort is available to pre-save HERE. lozeak initially heralded the EP last year with the release of singles "XO" and "Cutthroat."

In tandem with the EP announce, lozeak has also shared a fresh, diaristic, early aughts-inspired new single "Used To You."

Of the new track, lozeak commented: "I wrote 'Used To You' the day after my 17th birthday, in my first ever session with The Nocturns (who are now massive collaborators of the project). I wrote the song about feeling detached from reality and the outside world after the lockdown ended. A few years later, listening back to the song made me realize I relate to it in a different way - I was in a long term relationship and got way too comfortable. I really want all my fans to interpret the song however they want to, just like I did!"

ABOUT lozeak:

lozeak has already cultivated a huge online presence with over 610k followers and 49 million likes on TikTok alone. Her music is winning over notable fans, with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Radio 1's Jack Saunders and Frank Carter all championing her sound and tipping her as an artist to watch.

The story of lozeak starts in 2003 in Norwich with two music-obsessed parents blasting drum and bass awaiting the birth of their second child in an attempt to imbue rhythm and a flare for music into her DNA. It worked. A childhood spent exploring the sounds of Luther Vandross, Madonna, and Amy Winehouse gave way to her teenage years when she transitioned to diverse artists like Avril Lavigne, Kehlani and Radiohead - inspiring her grungy, rock-pop edge of today. With a huge online fanbase eagerly awaiting the release of Gut Feeling, she has well and truly earned her status as a rising star.



Brad Paisley Releases Same Here With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo
Brad Paisley Releases 'Same Here' With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brad Paisley is releasing the first new song off the forth coming project, “Same Here,” with a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marking the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. “Same Here” was written by Brad, Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith, and produced by Luke Wooten.
Kali Uchis Debuts Moonlight From Red Moon in Venus Album Photo
Kali Uchis Debuts 'Moonlight' From 'Red Moon in Venus' Album
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new track today, “Moonlight.' The song is taken from her forthcoming English language album, Red Moon In Venus. The new track follows previous Red Moon In Venus offering, “I Wish You Roses,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok. Plus, check out tour dates!
Luke Combs Releases New Single Joe Photo
Luke Combs Releases New Single 'Joe'
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.'
Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit September Photo
Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.

