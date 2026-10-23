lolitslea Releases Music Video for 'Wish I'd Known'

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Neon pop punk artist lolitslea has released the music video for 'Wish I'd Known,' a heartfelt track about diving headfirst into uncertainty, from her electric and vibrant sophomore album RollerCoaster Tycoon.

Lea shares about the new track: 'My bassist, Dave, had the idea to film a music video on my childhood home's Ring camera since 'Wish I'd Known' is about leaving what was home at the time [Los Angeles] to move to Nashville to pursue music. Felt like a full circle moment to film this back home, while being uncertain where and what 'home' even is.'

RollerCoaster Tycoon is out now. Check it out at: https://ffm.to/lolitslea_rollercoastertycoon

About lolitslea

Everything lolitslea touches turns to vibrant shades of blue and green. From her iconic split-dye hair to her fiery presence on and off stage, Lea is bringing back the Neon Pop Punk era one release at a time. She's a product of the Asbury Park music scene, and it shows: the grit of the Stone Pony mixed with the bright, kitschy colors of the Jersey Shore are evident in her sound – but she's so much more than that.

lolitslea released her debut LP, Nothing Lasts Forever!, in October 2024. The 8-track collection of songs features a slew of heavyweight collaborators, including Chase Coy, Tom Denney (formerly of A Day To Remember), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), and Joshua Roberts (Magnolia Park). These partnerships, intertwined with Lea's own confident songwriting and vocal delivery, prove that she isn't rehashing the scene of the past – but forging her own bold era of pop punk. Thus, the record garnered praise from top tastemakers such as Jesea Lee and Scene Daddy, and earned rotation on idobi Radio.

Whether it's gracing the stage at Emo Nite, touring the country with Diva Bleach, or performing alongside artists such as Taylor Acorn and Games We Play, lolitslea shows no signs of slowing down. She's entering a new era with her sophomore record, RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will immerse readers into Lea's fluorescent world. Expect exciting new collaborations with songwriters such as Cassadee Pope and Tony Pietrafesa, as well as the intricate worldbuilding of your favorite video game.

For more information about lolitslea's new music and upcoming tour dates, visit lolitslea.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/23 – Winston Salem, NC @ Monstercade

10/24 – Johnson City, TN @ Capone's (Emo Prom)

11/8 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ WaterTower Live *+

11/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Zen West *+

11/22 – New York, NY @ The Delancey *+

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Foundry Concert Club ~

12/11 – Melvindale, MI @ Parts & Labor *~

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Tivoli Bowl *~

12/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Falcon Bowl *~

^ supporting Secondhand Serenade

* supporting Definitely Maybe

+ with Few Faces

~ with latenightsinmycar.

Photo Credit: Chris McIntyre











Photo Credit: Chris McIntyre

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