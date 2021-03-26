lùisa Shares New Track 'Come Around'

Today, German indie pop artist and multi-instrumentalist lùisa shares her hopeful retro-tinged indie-pop single, "Come Around." The track feels like it was written for wandering in the warm sunshine on that perfect afternoon after a winter in quarantine. lúisa explains, "'Come Around' is about coming out of your shell, after a long time of isolation and pain. It's about slowly finding trust in life again after setbacks and traumatic events that had changed your sense of basic trust. Musically it feels like a sunny spring day, which makes sense for the topic."

Regarding the video she adds, "I worked with Berlin-based director Ivan Boljat. We wanted to capture this feeling of coming around through symbolistic images and characters that express reconnection, rebirth and celebrating the colours of life. One of the dreamy locations was at Grunewald, a very old forest close to Berlin. It was one of the first sunny days after a long, hard lock-down winter, and standing in the sun really felt like welcoming spring. Fun fact on the side: I had broken my right foot the week before - but this did not keep me from dancing in the golden glitter jacket that made me feel like Ziggy Stardust."

"Come Around" is the latest single off of her upcoming third full-length album, New Woman, which will be released on May 7th, 2021. The album tackles grief, female empowerment and social activism with stirring and emotional pop laced with a touch of eighties indie rock nostalgia. Though the lyrics revolve around loss and grief, the album stays hopeful as lùisa does not focus on the hardships, but rather the way out of them. "I write in a very personal and autobiographical way, but I hope to transfer that to a more universal level," says lùisa. "Songs should always ultimately work in a way that is detached from the author's own experiences."

For the upcoming record, she recruited Berlin-based producer Tobias Siebert-known for his work with Me And My Drummer, among others-to help her with the project. The result is an exciting, groove-laden album with clear seventies and eighties influences like Fleetwood Mac and Sade blended with modern indie-pop references like The War On Drugs and Christine and The Queens.

Listen here: