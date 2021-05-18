khai dreams to Embark on 'I Guess I'm Doing A' Tour in September

Eugene, Oregon singer, songwriter and producer khai dreams will embark on the "I Guess I'm Doing A" tour in September, their largest headline tour to date with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, Denver and more.

Artist and Spotify Fans First pre-sale starts today, with promoter and venue pre-sales beginning May 19 and public on-sale starting May 20. Get tickets here.

At the end of 2020, khai shared their first new music of the year, "Good Advice," which followed "Sunkissed" and subsequent remixes by Phum Viphurit and again&again. "Sunkissed" is from khai's 2019 EP, Now and Then, and has been streamed over 150 million times and used in over 300,000 videos on TikTok.

Following a string of breakout singles in 2017-including "Lost In You," which has racked up over 85 million streams, and "Through and Through"-khai shared Nice Colors in 2018, a collaborative EP with Atwood, that showcased their "ability to craft a full-length body of work where no two tracks were quite alike," according to Ones to Watch. The following year, khai released the Now and Then EP, featuring "Sunkissed" and six others.

Khai dreams is a 21-year-old, half-Vietnamese singer, songwriter and producer born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. With an eclectic blend of influences ranging from contemporary hip-hop and R&B to modern indie, surf rock, and neo-soul, khai's dreamy brand of intimate pop has helped them amass more than 680 million career streams and a dedicated online following. Inspired by anime, the idyllic sounds of the ukulele and pressing discussions about gender and police brutality, khai dreams has collaborated with several artists including mxmtoon, Atwood, Forrest, Dream Easy Collective, biosphere and RudeManners.

KHAI DREAMS LIVE

September 9 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

September 10 San Diego, CA HOB Voodoo Room

September 11 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

September 13 Dallas, TX HOB Cambridge Room

September 15 Austin, TX Antone's

September 16 Houston, TX White Oak Upstairs

October 4 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

October 5 Salt Lake City, UT Complex

October 8 Portland, OR Holocene

October 9 Seattle, WA Neumos

October 12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium

October 13 Oakland, CA New Parish

October 16 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Photo Credit: Kayla Lynn