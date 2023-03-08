joan Releases New Single 'loner' & US Tour Dates

The new single and visuals from Arkansas born and bred acclaimed alt pop duo joan have been released via Photo Finish Records. The single, entitled "loner," the single is the latest off of their highly anticipated debut album superglue set for release April 19th.

The band confides, "You know when you go to a party or really anything with crowds, and you have that sort of pit in your stomach because you don't feel like you belong and you really just don't to be there? That's what loner is about - being in those situations and knowing you're better off just sticking to your own corner and keeping to yourself.

But, it's also about someone walking into that party that sees you and gets you and feels the same way you do and you're thinking, "i'd rather be alone, you'd rather be alone, should we alone together?" and all the sudden the thought of being with someone doesn't seem so bad."

joan has received acclaim with over 150 million streams and is performing at a 15 date US tour this summer.

The Little Rock, Arkansas based twosome is known for creating expansive pop music from inside their bedrooms in deepest Middle America. Their infectious blend of pop eras, DIY, self-sustaining aesthetic and deep connection with their fanbase has resulted in international success with over 120 million streams and sold out shows across the globe including headlining 15,000+ capacity venues in Asia.