joan Releases New Single 'loner' & US Tour Dates

The single, entitled "loner," the single is the latest off of their highly anticipated debut album superglue set for release April 19th. 

Mar. 08, 2023  

The new single and visuals from Arkansas born and bred acclaimed alt pop duo joan have been released via Photo Finish Records. The single, entitled "loner," the single is the latest off of their highly anticipated debut album superglue set for release April 19th.

The band confides, "You know when you go to a party or really anything with crowds, and you have that sort of pit in your stomach because you don't feel like you belong and you really just don't to be there? That's what loner is about - being in those situations and knowing you're better off just sticking to your own corner and keeping to yourself.

But, it's also about someone walking into that party that sees you and gets you and feels the same way you do and you're thinking, "i'd rather be alone, you'd rather be alone, should we alone together?" and all the sudden the thought of being with someone doesn't seem so bad."

joan has received acclaim with over 150 million streams and is performing at a 15 date US tour this summer.

The Little Rock, Arkansas based twosome is known for creating expansive pop music from inside their bedrooms in deepest Middle America. Their infectious blend of pop eras, DIY, self-sustaining aesthetic and deep connection with their fanbase has resulted in international success with over 120 million streams and sold out shows across the globe including headlining 15,000+ capacity venues in Asia.

joan (Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford) have spent the past few years building their world, single by single, tour date by tour date; from their debut EP, 2019's portra, to the much-loved cloudy & its sister EP partly cloudy, to 2021's hi & bye EPs. Their songs have been streamed over 120 million times, with well over a million listeners a month across streaming platforms.

joan have enjoyed U.S. and international tours supporting the likes of Jeremy Zucker, COIN, Bloc Party and The Aces, as well as playing to fans across Asia with headline shows and festivals in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong - they return to Asia for the biggest shows yet, includes dates at a basketball arena and a theme park.

joan's infectious blend of pop eras & styles belies their roots in Little Rock, Arkansas, but their sense of warmth and community from those around them at home gives their music a sense of belonging often missing from others' and that extends to their fanbase, with whom they interact via a successful Patreon page and through free meet & greets at every show. 2023 promises to be the band's biggest yet, with the release of their debut album and worldwide touring & festivals.

Watch the new music video here:

joan U.S. tour dates

May 13 - The Masquerade (Hell Stage): Atlanta, GA May 14 - The Basement East: Nashville, TN
May 16 - Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY May 17: The Lounge @ World Cafe: Philadelphia, PA May 19 - The Black Cat: Washington DC
May 20 - The Sinclair: Boston, MA
May 23 - The Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON
May 25 - Subterranean: Chicago, IL
May 31 - Parish: Austin, TX
June 1 - Club Dada: Dallas, TX
June 3 - Valley Bar: Phoenix, AZ
June 4 - Voodoo Room @ HOB: San Diego, CA June 6 - Constellation Room: Santa Ana, CA
June 7 - Teragram Ballroom: Los Angeles, CA
June 8 - Popscene @ Rickshaw Shop: San Francisco, CA June 10 - Polaris Hall: Portland, OR
June 11 - Barboza: Seattle, WA
June 13 - Soundwell: Salt Lake City, UT
June 14 - Larimer Lounge: Denver, CO
June 16 - Little Rock Music Hall: Little Rock, AR




