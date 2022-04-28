iamamiwhoami Unveil New Single 'Changes'

Today, iamamiwhoami unveil 'Changes', taken from forthcoming album and 10-track visual narrative Be Here Soon, released on 3rd June on To whom it may concern. (TWIMC). Pre order here .

'Changes' is a warm, melodic celebration of the special places we go to when trying to escape hard times through good music, featuring ionnalee's trademark captivating vocals that interweave lyrical nods towards artists that played a part in Lee's musical development; such as David Bowie, Bon Iver, Fleetwood Mac, Depeche Mode, Kate Bush, and The Knife, amongst others.

"Changes revisits moments that sparked my musical curiosity as a kid, growing up in the desolate Nordic countryside, in an environment where practicing music was a luxury. Reviewing the moments and memories that made me the artist that I am today, through a time when music was an isolated escape," said ionnalee.

Writer, producer and director ionnalee is the lead for iamamiwhoami, crafting haunting audiovisual pop alongside co-writer/producer Claes Björklund and cinematographer John Strandh, whom she's worked with since the project's inception in 2009. Lee also heads the independent label To whom it may concern. (TWIMC) that she established in 2010, which functions as a creative hub for herself and her collaborators.

iamamiwhoami first launched with a series of viral videos in 2009 and 2010. The group has amassed more than 200 million streams across YouTube and Spotify, been recognized with a Swedish Grammy, sold out tours around the globe, and collaborated with artists such as Röyksopp, Moby, Zola Jesus, and more, achieving international cult-like status.

'Be Here Soon' follows the group's most recent studio album, BLUE (2014), ionnalee's two solo records EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN (2018) + REMEMBER THE FUTURE (2019), and during isolation ionalee's pioneering streamed concert, KONSERT (2020), where she performed live from a remote island for over 100,000 fans, featuring guests including Zola Jesus, TR/ST, Imogaen Heap who dialed in for distant duets.

As with all of iamamiwhoami's previous releases, 'Be Here Soon' will be released with a spellbinding 10-episode video series. The album's visual progression slowly traces the path of the new life growing inside of Lee and pushes her out on a journey facing the expectations of society and the music industry as a female artist in the spellbinding surroundings of her native Sweden.

