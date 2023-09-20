iHeartRadio Music Festival to Feature Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale & More

On Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 iHeartMedia celebrates the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival with an iconic two-day line-up of performances. Today, iHeartMedia reveals its superstar list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Celebrity presenters for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival include AJ McLean, Cynthia Bailey, Jana Kramer and Lance Bass. Celebrity attendees include Anna Aya, Ashlee Keating, Brian Austin Green, Cheryl Burke, Danielle Fishel, DINER, Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Little Image, Laura Marano, Michael Turchin, Mitch Clark, Randy Spelling, Rider Strong, Sharna Burgess, Will Friedle and more.

The epic two-day main stage event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars. The event will also feature special surprise collaborations, pre-show performances by Agnez Mo and Paul Cauthen and iHeartRadio & M&M'S® Spotlight Performance with Bakar.

The all-new House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing that weekend at the festival main stage. This free event is open to the public and invites guests to explore over 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands. For more information on the House of Music visit here.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

Each night, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, adding to its already robust slate of live event content. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. For more information on the livestream line-up, please visit here.

Proud partners of this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival include Audible, Bose, Capital One, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M'S®, MGM Resorts International, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy's, Wild Turkey® Bourbon, [yellow tail ] Wine, with more to be announced.

Tickets for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival mainstage event are on sale now at AXS.com.