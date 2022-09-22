iHeartRadio Announces Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Official Kick Off Event

iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One® Official Kick Off Event with special guest appearances by Lauv, Jax, and JVKE will take place on Friday, September 30 at American Dream, the unrivaled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands.

The lineup for iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One® will be announced on-site by Z100's afternoon hosts Maxwell and Crystal.

Maxwell and Crystal, Z100's afternoon hosts, alongside several members of the Z100 Morning Show will announce the lineup for iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One® featuring special guest appearances by Lauv, Jax, and JVKE live from American Dream.

The annual holiday concert will take place at Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 9, 2022. Z100's Jingle Ball is part of the national 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One®.

The tour is the season's biggest annual music event that captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app, in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Detroit; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.