iHeart Radio to Host Coldplay 'Music of the Spheres' Album Release Party

iHeartMedia presents the "iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Coldplay," concert airing on Thursday, October 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT to celebrate the release of their new album "Music of the Spheres," which will be released October 15 via Atlantic. Hosted by Booker and Tanya Rad, the event will feature an intimate live performance and interview at the iHeartRadio Theater LA.

Fans can tune-in to the live concert on the CW app or on www.cwtv.com and catch the radio broadcast across iHeartMedia's Alternative, select Hot AC and CHR Stations on October 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Coldplay formed in London in late 1997. The band have gone on to become one of the planet's most popular acts, selling more than 100 million copies of their eight Number One albums, which have spawned a string of hits including Yellow, Clocks, Fix You, Paradise, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars, Adventure Of A Lifetime, Hymn For The Weekend, Something Just Like This and Orphans.

In July 2021, Coldplay confirmed the October 15th release of their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres, produced by Max Martin. The album's first single, Higher Power, received its first play on the International Space Station by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet in May 2021, and quickly became another worldwide hit. The second single from the album was My Universe, a collaboration with BTS, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard chart and was streamed more than 100 million times in its first week of release.