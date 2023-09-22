iCandy Releases 'Big Mad' Featuring Flo Milli

Rising artist iCandy continues her 2023 takeover with the release of her new single “Big Mad” featuring Flo Milli. Watch the Humble90k and Herve Mompoint directed music video.

“Big Mad” is the follow up to her viral smash “Keep Dat” which is nearing GOLD certification.

“Keep Dat,” became a TikTok staple hitting #1 on 6 Spotify charts and #1 on TikTok viral. iCandy recruited the rap games current top females for the remix, “Keep Dat” part 2, featuring GloRilla, Kali and Big Boss Vette.

iCandy’s name began flooding the national consciousness in late 2022 when the Pompano Beach Florida native first released “Keep Dat,” the playful, confident, and effortlessly bold track which now serves up soundtracks for girls’ night and permanently altered Candy’s trajectory.

Candy’s magnetic personality and strong advocation for women’s empowerment, keeps a close relationship with her growing fans online. She made her debut at Rolling Loud Miami in July popping out with GloRilla & DJ Five Venoms and is currently working on more music to be released soon.