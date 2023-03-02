hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto) Announce Details Of Three New Reissues

hackedepicciotto, the duo of Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade / Space Cowboys / Crime & the City Solution) have announced details of three reissues, PERSEVERANTIA, Menetekel and THE CURRENT, all due out on vinyl and CD on April 28th, 2023. Pre-order HERE.

hackedepicciotto's debut album PERSEVERANTIA, meaning perseverance, was originally released in 2016. Recorded in the Mojave Desert in California, PERSEVERANTIA is a hypnotic album filled with mesmerizing soundscapes, ether-plucking harp, eerie violin and gritty bass and guitar. These are paired with Hacke's throat singing and spoken words from de Picciotto throughout the album, with the main lyrical focus "Perseverantia ad finem optatum" chanted throughout the title track, emphasizing that "to successfully achieve a positive goal we need one thing above all, endurance."

Menetekel, hackedepicciotto's third studio album, has been out of print since its original pressing in 2017. An altogether darker album, Mentetekel sees the duo convert a collective worldwide despair into a "monumental symphony of sound, twirling and twisting it into a biblical frenzy". Side D of the double LP is a recording of a sound installation from an Austrian church that hackedepicciotto were invited to compose in. Here, the two artists sing "the echo depends on where you stand", channeling philosophical thoughts inspired by the architectural influence of the ancient walls and shedding light onto the shadowy depths of modern times.

Originally released in 2020, their fourth studio album, THE CURRENT, sees hackedepicciotto gaining speed and energy from their previous releases. Beautiful violin harmonies and choirs can be heard throughout the entire record, creating the perfect soundtrack for what the band describe as "an apocalyptic feature-length film, hopefully with a happy ending."

These reissues follow the release of 2021's album for Mute, The Silver Threshold. Described as their "most symphonic" album to date, The Silver Threshold is expansive and exploratory, reflecting the endless movement across places, landscapes and environments the pair have experienced. They glide across genres that take in cinematic drone, industrial, experimental, spoken word and soundscapes that shift between immersive ambient and noisy eruptions. "It has this largeness of the situation that we're all in," says De Picciotto. "hackedepicciotto albums have always been reflective of their environment and this is no different."