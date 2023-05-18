guccihighwaters Shares Anti-Love Song 'DON'T TALK ABOUT LOVE'

With an arrangement of darkwave synths and a funky sub-bass progression, guccihighwaters blends a mix of indie-pop and RnB while masking biting lyrics with silky vocals.


Multi-talented artist guccihighwaters is back in his producing bag, breathing new life into the 'notmorgan' moniker tied to his DIY SoundCloud roots. After releasing the self-produced single "shame" last month, today he's following up with "DON'T TALK ABOUT LOVE" that finds the artist back behind the board.

With an arrangement of darkwave synths and a funky sub-bass progression, guccihighwaters blends a mix of indie-pop and RnB while masking biting lyrics with silky vocals. "Don't talk about love is a song about not wanting to commit to being in love with someone because you've lost trust and faith that it will work out," he explains. "It touches on the dark side of love and the issues that come with it."

As an introverted senior in high school, guccihighwaters (Morgan Murphy) came out of his shell when he started making beats in his bedroom and posting them on SoundCloud, inspired by artists like Bones and Young Lean. Later on he found his voice and started releasing some of those tracks with vocals. Standing out due to his use of classic piano and angelic vocal tone, it gave him an edge of originality within the crowded scene.

An early release, "I Thought I Died Inside" (2017) went viral with over 26 million Spotify streams to date, solidifying his trademark use of vocal reverb and airy production he coins as the "drowned out" sound he's heavily relied on since his start. It has evolved to combine crooning vocals and crystalline beats, with much of his music featuring piano which he likes for a dash of nostalgia. Still, the resulting music is fresh and modern, catching the attention of 500K+ monthly Spotify listeners and an ever-growing fanbase.

Following multiple EP's and singles, he dropped his debut album 'post death' in 2017, sophomore album 'jokes on you' (2021), and 'heartbreak highway' EP released this past spring. After sharing single "in the dark" at the end of 2022, he followed up with recent powfu collaboration, "the view from my bathroom window".

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Jonathan Weiner




