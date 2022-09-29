glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'

"three wheels and it still drives!," the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts today on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan.

After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S. The run of dates will bring glaive to Nashville, Portland and Seattle, with a previously announced set at Austin City Limits-see full details below.

"three wheels and it still drives!" follows recent single "minnesota is a place that exists." More music from glaive is imminent.

The North Carolina born artist's three EPs to date-cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa-have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him in the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more. Recently, he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on "more than life."

glaive is a vocalist, songwriter and producer from the mountains of North Carolina who began making music at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing his first song on Soundcloud in April 2020. His rise since has been meteoric, supported by a steady stream of new music that has quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.

GLAIVE LIVE

October 5 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

October 7 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

October 8 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

October 14 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

October 18 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

October 21 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

October 23 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

October 25 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

October 28 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC

October 29 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

October 30 - Neumos - Seattle, WA