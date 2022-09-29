Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'

glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'

"three wheels and it still drives!" follows recent single "minnesota is a place that exists."

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

"three wheels and it still drives!," the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts today on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan.

After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S. The run of dates will bring glaive to Nashville, Portland and Seattle, with a previously announced set at Austin City Limits-see full details below.

"three wheels and it still drives!" follows recent single "minnesota is a place that exists." More music from glaive is imminent.

The North Carolina born artist's three EPs to date-cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa-have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him in the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more. Recently, he collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on "more than life."

glaive is a vocalist, songwriter and producer from the mountains of North Carolina who began making music at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing his first song on Soundcloud in April 2020. His rise since has been meteoric, supported by a steady stream of new music that has quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.

GLAIVE LIVE

October 5 - Basement East - Nashville, TN
October 7 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO
October 8 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO
October 14 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX
October 18 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM
October 21 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ
October 23 - Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA
October 25 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT
October 28 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC
October 29 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR
October 30 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series TrailerVIDEO: Peacock Shares I LOVE YOU, YOU HATE ME Barney Series Trailer
September 28, 2022

I Love You, You Hate Me is a series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again. Watch the video trailer now!
Academy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for WomenAcademy Announces Recipients of Fifth Gold Fellowship for Women
September 28, 2022

Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina have been selected to be the domestic and international recipients, Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines direct support, personalized mentorship and access to once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities.
VIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three PremiereVIDEO: Watch the Beginning of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season Three Premiere
September 28, 2022

Bravo has shared the dramatic first minutes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season three. Returning for season three are Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Joining this season as friends are Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas. Watch the sneak peek video now!
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next WeekDANCING WITH THE STARS to Honor James Bond Next Week
September 28, 2022

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise for week three of the mirrorball competition. “Bond Night” will open with a special pro performance to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings.
ICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA AwardsICG to Honor Director Lawrence Sher at 24th Annual ECA Awards
September 28, 2022

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will honor cinematographer/director Lawrence Sher,ASC best known for his films The Joker and The Hangover series, with the Distinguished Filmmaker Award, presented by Panavision, at the 2022 Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).