for KING + COUNTRY Drops 'What Are We Waiting For? (The Single)'

Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning and RIAA Platinum-selling Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING + COUNTRY drops their epic music video for “What Are We Waiting For (The Single).”

for KING + COUNTRY brother duo Joel and Luke Smallbone, wrote the song with Josh Kerr, and Sean Douglas; and it was produced by for KING + COUNTRY, Josh Kerr, and Tedd T. Filmed in the Mojave Desert, California, the video takes the listener on a journey as the larger-than-life track challenges listeners to be the change they wish to see in the world; hoping to inspire a message of unity, action and optimism.

for KING + COUNTRY also announces the forthcoming release of the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY® nominated and American Music Award winning album, “What Are We Waiting For?” titled “What Are We Waiting For? +” which will be available for purchase on September 15. Pre-Order/Pre-Save/Pre-Add begins today.

The expanded 17-track collection will include the duo’s four most recent consecutive #1 singles: the Gold-certified “TOGETHER (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” “RELATE,” “For God Is With Us” and “Love Me Like I Am.” The updated collection includes two brand new originals: the long-awaited title-cut, “What Are We Waiting For?” and “Better Man,” as well as two previously released duets: chart-topping “Love Me Like I Am (feat. Jordin Sparks)” and GRAMMY-nominated “For God Is With Us (feat. Hillary Scott).”

The synth-heavy deluxe album exclusive finds brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone pledging to be the best versions of themselves for their wives, who each inspire them to strive for excellence every day. Acknowledging their faults, the men aspire to greater heights and stronger bonds, tracing a pattern of bold harmonies across more than three minutes of atmospheric rock.

Says the Smallbones: "With a touch of ‘Mad Max,’ we give you the music video/short film for our unexpected title track, ‘What Are We Waiting For? [the single]!’ You may call it this album's visual finale, and yet we’re back to where the cover concept started… the desert nomads. And as a bonus, we’re announcing the soon-to-be-released ‘+’ deluxe edition, which will be the musical exclamation point of our 4th studio album."

for KING + COUNTRY’s “What Are We Waiting For?” album received a GRAMMY® nomination earlier this year for "For God Is With Us" featuring Hillary Scott of Lady A; and was given their first-ever American Music Award win for “Favorite Inspirational Artist,” garnering the hit single feat. Jordin Sparks, "Love Me Like I Am", which hit the Top 10 on both Billboard and Mediabase’s Adult Contemporary charts.

The duo also recently announced the “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2023 TOUR EXPERIENCE” – their highly-anticipated annual holiday spectacle that features an extraordinary production, blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects, for a high-octane show that the brother duo have become known for.

With 13 sold-out arena shows in 2022, this year’s Christmas tour will span 16 cities with tickets in high-demand at some of the largest venues across North America and Canada. A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | THE 2023 TOUR EXPERIENCE” kicks off on Nov. 25 in Chicago, Ill. and travels coast-to-coast visiting arenas in major markets including Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Las Vegas, Portland and Minneapolis, among others. And for the fourth consecutive year, Visit www.forkingandcountry.com to purchase tickets.

It was also recently announced in The Hollywood Reporter that “Unsung Hero,” Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment has been picked up by Lionsgate with a theatrical release date of April 26, 2024. Titled from the duo’s song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family’s immigration from Australia to the United States.

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 12 No.1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams.

The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY’s WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart.

The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts.