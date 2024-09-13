flowerovlove Releases New Track 'erase u'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



flowerovlove continues her obsession-worthy run of love-obsessed pop bops with “erase u,” a candy-coated tribute to irrational infatuation that practically commands you to clap, snap, and swoon along. Over warm bass, dreamy guitar, and upbeat drums, flowerovlove lays out the struggle in her bright and soothing tone: “You know I’m trying my best to get you out of my head / But I, I, I can’t erase you.”

Co-written with Skyler Stonestreet (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter) and produced by Russell Chell (Tate McRae, Kid Cudi, Juice WRLD), “erase u” is set to appear on flowerovlove’s forthcoming ache in my tooth EP out October 11. The irrepressibly catchy song arrives with a simple but evocative visualizer directed by flowerovlove. Therein, we find our lovestruck heroine caught in a tug-of-war with a boy, but just as he seems poised to win, four young women pull the rope behind her, and eventually grasp at flowerovlove herself, to try and keep her from falling. View HERE.

As flowerovlove puts it, “‘erase u’ is a hyperbolic crush anthem, where a crush is so delusional you’d die for that person and give anything to just breathe near them. Like, ‘I love you, but we just met.’ ‘erase u’ is when a crush becomes an addiction.”

But that fusion of ecstatic, love-addled emotion and sunny, genre-swirling pop is serving her well. The 19-year-old London artist has been on a streak — most recently releasing the shimmering, euphoric “breaking news” (video HERE) and, before that, “BOYS” (see HERE), a summer crush of a track that SZA proclaimed “fire as hell,” Wonderland Magazine added to its hotly tipped Wonderlist, and FLOOD Magazine called “a feel-good banger.” Check out the latter’s profile of flowerovlove HERE.

flowerovlove has become one-to-watch in the worlds of both music and fashion. As a model, she’s walked in Paris Fashion Week and been the face of brands like Gucci and Miason Kitsuné. Her independent debut EP A Mosh Pit in the Clouds (2022) caught the attention of publications like i-D and Nylon as well as BBC Radio 1, who named her Future Artist of the Month. Hailed by Flaunt as “the kind of well-rounded artist Gen-Z craves,” she amassed nearly 20 million combined global streams with her first three Capitol singles, released in 2023: “Coffee Shop,” “Next Best Exit” and “a girl like me.”

Her live show has garnered praise, too. After she made her Glastonbury debut in June, Nataal observed, “flowerovlove’s blend of soft pop told tales of unrequited crushes and ‘thinking about boys too much’. The young London artist sent us skipping with ‘hugs and kisses’ and heart hands all around.” With a successful run of UK festivals behind her, flowerovlove will make her stateside debut this fall with headline shows at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on November 12 and The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on November 14. Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

flowerovlove tour dates

11/12 Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

11/14 Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

Photo Credit: Finn Waring

