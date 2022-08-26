evrYwhr Releases New Dance Track 'Take Your Time'

GRAMMY-winning songwriter, singer, and producer evrYwhr (pronounced everywhere) has released his swaggering new single, "Take Your Time" via Saint & Citizen Music.

Accentuating his slick vocals over a glimmering afrobeats-infused production full of hip-swaying rhythms and bouncy percussion, the track is about living in the moment and experiencing life at your own pace. Produced by Trakmatik (Keyshia Cole, Jordin Sparks, Fergie) and Hvstle, the guaranteed mood booster spotlights evrYwhr's eclectic blend of neo-soul, R&B, and pop as he also pays homage to his African roots.

"I'm deeply inspired by my African ancestry as well as the Afro & Caribbean genres of music the world is being blessed with and I believe dance is necessary for people to move out of the stagnation of where the pandemic left us as a society," shares evrYwhr on the new track. "Everyone deserves a good wine to relieve the stress of daily life, so I created 'Take Your Time' to give my fans something to dance to; we deserve it!"

"Take Your Time" is the latest offering from evrYwhr following a string of recent releases including intimate crooner "Sensual," the affirmation-driven single "Positive Vibes," and soulful, self-love anthem "Tie Dye."

Elsewhere in his discography is the 2020 single "Thank You" with Roahn Hylton and Jacob Yoffee which was featured in the Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up and empowering single "Letter To The White House" which served as an anthem for numerous campaigns surrounding the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Imbued with his trademark buoyant lyricism and eloquent vocal delivery, evrYwhr's music has collectively garnered over 6 million streams, media praise from the likes of Rolling Stone India, BET, MTV, VIBE, Essence, Okayplayer, and LA Weekly, along with playlist support from NPR, Apple, Shazam, and Tidal, among others.

Michael Jefferson, who performs under the moniker evrYwhr, is known as a music visionary for his eclectic mix of positive, uplifting R&B pop which has been making waves for its cinematic and orchestral vibes. In addition to creating his own music, the Michigan-raised, Los Angeles-based songsmith has a decorated career including collaborations with a number of artists such as Leona Lewis, Mila J, Aaron Carter, and Gospel rapper Lecrae who he co-wrote two songs for off his 2013 GRAMMY-winning album, Gravity ("Confessions," "Violence").

In 2021, evrYwhr also co-wrote k-pop boy band MCND's international hit "CRUSH," which has garnered over 25 million global streams. Further showcasing his passion for world cultures, last summer he released a four episode miniseries titled Destivation evrYwhr which showcases his travels to Cambodia where he connects with people and their experiences through the medium of music.

There's much more to come from the creative mind of evrYwhr in the coming months as he gears up to release his long-awaited debut album!

Listen to the new single here: