deegie Releases New Single

Los Angeles based pop-punk sensation deegie. Entitled "Scraps (Cleland)", the anthem will suckerpunch your situationship as deegie recounts a former tumultuous affair. Noting the toxic tendencies of past flings, deegie counters her heartbreak with anthemic riffs and unabashed lyrics that are irresistibly potent.

"Scraps (Cleland)" will leave you breathless with compelling electric guitar, polished percussion, and deegie's thunderous vocals on the surface. Written about a summer fling turned sour, deegie spirals down a rabbit hole of missed red flags. She reveals, "The funny thing about this song is how it has pulled me back in time to that summer in the Village; The anxiety of whether he would message me, the euphoria of seeing my phone light up, going out drinking, bringing him home, and the pit in my stomach when someone told me he was seeing another woman even though we weren't exclusive."

"Scraps (Cleland)" is the first single from deegie's highly anticipated debut EP entitled EXES. ​​​

There's something about a woman being raw, bold, and fierce that makes people uncomfortable, and deegie's mission is to shine a klieg light on that truth. With the sound of Olivia Rodrigo's older sister (or Avril Lavigne's younger one), deegie is a pop-punk princess who loves an anthemic melody and a gut-punching lyric.

"Scraps (Cleland)" is the first song from an EP about her ex-boyfriends titled EXES. The idea for the EP was sparked when she stumbled upon her online journals spanning nearly a decade, which included details about casual and serious relationships that were too good not to indulge in. It's an exploration of memory, accountability, and the perspective bestowed by time and, in a particularly bold move, each song on the EP will include the name of the boyfriend it's about in the song's title.

"Scraps (Cleland)" revisits a situationship that found deegie longing for more devotion and commitment than she was actually willing to ask Cleland for at the time. The song is what she wishes she would have said when she found out she wasn't his only summer fling and they finally stopped hooking up.

Photo Credit: Chris Ram

