deegie Releases New Single "Scraps (Cleland)"

The song is the first from her highly anticipated debut EP, "EXES."

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 3 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 4 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

deegie Releases New Single

Los Angeles based pop-punk sensation deegie. Entitled "Scraps (Cleland)", the anthem will suckerpunch your situationship as deegie recounts a former tumultuous affair. Noting the toxic tendencies of past flings, deegie counters her heartbreak with anthemic riffs and unabashed lyrics that are irresistibly potent. 

"Scraps (Cleland)" will leave you breathless with compelling electric guitar, polished percussion, and deegie's thunderous vocals on the surface. Written about a summer fling turned sour, deegie spirals down a rabbit hole of missed red flags. She reveals, "The funny thing about this song is how it has pulled me back in time to that summer in the Village; The anxiety of whether he would message me, the euphoria of seeing my phone light up, going out drinking, bringing him home, and the pit in my stomach when someone told me he was seeing another woman even though we weren't exclusive." 

"Scraps (Cleland)" is the first single from deegie's highly anticipated debut EP entitled EXES. ​​​

There's something about a woman being raw, bold, and fierce that makes people uncomfortable, and deegie's mission is to shine a klieg light on that truth. With the sound of Olivia Rodrigo's older sister (or Avril Lavigne's younger one), deegie is a pop-punk princess who loves an anthemic melody and a gut-punching lyric.

"Scraps (Cleland)" is the first song from an EP about her ex-boyfriends titled EXES. The idea for the EP was sparked when she stumbled upon her online journals spanning nearly a decade, which included details about casual and serious relationships that were too good not to indulge in. It's an exploration of memory, accountability, and the perspective bestowed by time and, in a particularly bold move, each song on the EP will include the name of the boyfriend it's about in the song's title.  

"Scraps (Cleland)" revisits a situationship that found deegie longing for more devotion and commitment than she was actually willing to ask Cleland for at the time. The song is what she wishes she would have said when she found out she wasn't his only summer fling and they finally stopped hooking up.  

Photo Credit: Chris Ram
deegie Releases New Single



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brandy Announces New Holiday Album Christmas With Brandy Photo
Brandy Announces New Holiday Album 'Christmas With Brandy'

The project is the superstar's first since 2020’s critically acclaimed B7. Christmas with Brandy sees the genre-defining vocalist delivering classic covers and original holiday material that’s sure to be listened to for years to come. Pre-save the new album now!

2
Video: SKINNY LISTER Share Unto The Breach Video Photo
Video: SKINNY LISTER Share 'Unto The Breach' Video

As the official video for “Unto The Breach” shows, SKINNY LISTER are suited, booted, and ready to roll-out their brand new album to the masses tomorrow (20 Oct). Featuring all of the classic calling cards we’ve come to expect from the Skinnies, the video for “Unto The Breach” follows the band as they scale a disused industrial slag heap.

3
Blues Traveler to Release New Album Travelers Soul In October Photo
Blues Traveler to Release New Album 'Traveler's Soul' In October

The quintet, comprised of John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums), channel the same magic as always, but this time the group put their spin on R&B and soul staples straight out of the American Songbook, and it’s nothing short of spellbinding.

4
Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More Photo
Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More

Christmas, Cher’s first new studio album in five years, includes 13 songs - several holiday classics and four originals. It also has a star-studded list of musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
WICKED
HERE LIES LOVE