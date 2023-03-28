decker. Announces 'Ouroboros' & Shares 'Sea Change'

Arizona-based singer-songwriter Brandon Decker, known by his stage name decker., announces his eighth studio album, Ouroboros, a haunting fusion of poetry and chaos.

A concept album relating to death, loss, and transcendence, Ouroboros serves as a pathway to the other side, a cathartic journey captured in just two days of recording at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles.

Mixed by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Curtis Granding, Danger Mouse), the album features a cast of 16 musicians boldly recorded live in one room with no overdubs. Despite the emotional weight behind Ouroboros, decker.'s band delivers a thrillingly rich and robust sound, filled with horns, strings, and choir, and punctuated by moments of both gentle beauty and frenetic energy.

The album releases on June 9, 2023, through The Royal Potato Family. Pre-order and pre-save Ouroboros by decker. HERE.

Along with the announcement of Ouroboros, decker. shares the latest single, "Sea Change," along with a music video. "Sea Change" presents the album's most tender and intimate moments, which bring a ray of hope amidst the storm of blaring urgency which the album builds to.

"'Sea Change' is about the moment of stillness found in the storm - where we can find the still place within that is calm and at peace," explains decker. "From there we can view our lives, internally and externally with a new lens of hope."

Watch the new music video here: