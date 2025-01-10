deadmau5 Kicks Off 2025 with Cosmic New Single 'Jupiter'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 starts off 2025 strong with a track of astronomical proportions; “Jupiter” is a stunning, synth-filled space odyssey out now on mau5trap.

As the first deadmau5 offering for 2025, mau5trap went deep into his archives for the mesmerizing “Jupiter.” Originally written in 2017 following the release of the last proper deadmau5 studio album W:/2016ALBUM/, “Jupiter”’s beginnings were captured in his studio via live stream which can be found here. Traverse the solar system past stars and vibrant galactic clouds on “Jupiter”’s musical waveforms that ripple through space like visible sound towards the giant gas planet. Innovation, energy and cosmic creativity symbolize the journey through the mau5 universe.

Next up for deadmau5 you can find him returning to X Games Aspen where he last appeared in 2016. Other key appearances for 2025 include Argentina’s Cosquin Rock Festival, IGLOOFESST in Quebec and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival where he will make the festival debut of his ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5’ show and is slated for a b2b set with Pendulum. Later this summer he’ll return to the VELD Festival in Toronto.

Upcoming deadmau5 shows:

JAN 10 – Puerto Rico – El Patio

JAN 24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

JAN 25 - Aspen, CO - X Games Aspen

FEB 16 – Cordoba, Argentina – Cosquin Rock Festival

MARCH 7 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

MARCH 8 - Quebec, QC - IGLOOFEST

MARCH 28-30 - Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival

AUG 1 - Toronto, ON - VELD Festival

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'deadmouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, with REZZ “Hypnocurrency” and “Infraliminal” (as REZZMAU5), “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man, “XYZ,” “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey and his latest EP, some ep.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. In 2022 he completed the ‘We Are Friends’ North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. deadmau5’ latest accomplishment in the live music space includes sold out performances at legendary Los Angeles venue the Hollywood Bowl,New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage and Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for his career celebration ‘retro5pective: 25 years of deadmau5.’

Photo credit: Matt Barnes

Comments