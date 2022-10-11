Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
deadmau5 & Kaskade Release Kx5 New Single 'Alive' Featuring The Moth & The Flame

The single was released via mau5trap/Arkade.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Following their reigning Top40 radio smash "Escape" and latest single "Take Me High," deadmau5 and Kaskade - known jointly as Kx5 - are back again with a new offering. "Alive" featuring American alternative rock outfit The Moth & The Flame (TMTF) is out today, October 11 via mau5trap/Arkade.

As the third stop of Kx5's sonic exploration, "Alive" is a tougher sounding song with its galloping beat, triumphant synth swells and yearning vocals courtesy of TMTF, an act with a distinctive approach towards sky-scraping, emotive alternative rock and heady brand of lush, atmospheric indie who previously collaborated with Kaskade on "Haunt Me." Paired with Kx5's captivating production, look for "Alive" to transcend between the genres these artists collectively thrive in.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on "I Remember" - a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time' list, with the rock bible stating, "...a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s - has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still)."

Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for December 10 at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum.

As a household name in electronic music for over two decades, multi GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Kaskade needs no introduction. His list of achievements is a mile long: 12 studio albums, seven GRAMMY nominations, the first solo electronic dance artist to sell out both Navy Pier in Chicago and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the first DJ to ever secure a Las Vegas residency, the only DJ to have played the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, the only musician to conceptualize and create an entire season of music for video game giant Rocket League, headlining multiple live streams during quarantine, a Fortnite feature concert, and the first electronic artist to ever headline Coachella.

Less tangible but even more important has been his influence on dance music tastes and culture for generations of listeners. Often Kaskade is one of the artists who introduced now-veteran listeners to the genre, and such fans typically become evangelical fans for life.

In 2019, he worked with multi-award winner Meghan Trainor on "With You," Cheat Codes "Be the One" and Gorgon City on "Go Slow," and official remixes for the likes of Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, and Gwen Stefani earlier. In 2020 Kaskade leaned into the mandatory time off from touring by releasing the most consecutive music, back-to-back of his career. Stay tuned for more moves from the original curve bender Kaskade.

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights, "Hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People, this is fine." with Portugal.

The Man, instrumental "XYZ" and "My Heart Has Teeth" featuring Skylar Grey. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

Listen to the new single here:

