carobae Releases 'Ur Ex From College'

Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer carobae (Caroline Baker) has released a vivid and vulnerable new single called "Ur Ex From College" - listen below. The first release since the drop of her stunning 2020 EP, The Longest Year: Part One, "Ur Ex From College" signals the transition into carobae's forthcoming release, The Longest Year: Part Two, out this spring.

"Ur Ex From College" highlights how the rising indie-darling has used her bedroom pop approach to storytelling to foster a deeply intimate connection with her listeners, rocketing her to over 32 million streams and the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Playlist. Like many of her previous singles, including "i don't miss you" and "rock bottom" from her debut mixtape songs from 3am which gathered over 20 million streams and "When All My Friends Move Away" from The Longest Year: Part One, "Ur Ex From College" uses relatable and vibrant songwriting to capture the raw emotions experienced during the most intimate moments of our early 20's.

You can PRESS HERE to watch a recently released live performance of "i don't miss u" filmed in the back of a car outside of Nashville. carobae also recently launched "Caro Explains It all" - a "how to" series that spotlights how she produces each of her songs. The hard working and innovative artist is no doubt one to watch as she continues to solidify her spot as a coveted triple-threat writer, producer and performer. Stay tuned for more music and announcements from carobae including an exciting new project called TRAMP STAMPS - PRESS HERE to listen to the punk band's covers of "Beverly Hills" and "All The Small Things."

Photo Credit: Nolan Knight