bunii Releases New Single TETHERED via Warner Records

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bunii has released a new single titled TETHERED through Warner Records. The track marks the Los Angeles-based artist's first release following his album VIRGILIO and signals what he describes as a new chapter in his musical direction.

Self-produced artist bunii releases his brand-new single entitled 'TETHERED' via Warner Records. 'TETHERED' is bunii's first single following his album VIRGILIO and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the genre-bending artist. The track offers a glimpse into bunii's evolving creative direction, blending his instinctive approach to production with an immersive, boundary-pushing sound. With 'TETHERED,' bunii continues to carve out a space entirely his own, setting the tone for what's to come from the rising artist.

About bunii

Based in Los Angeles, bunii is a self-produced artist who has become a prominent figure in the underground scene. After starting his career as a producer at age 15, he transitioned into a solo artist in 2023, eventually finding breakout viral success with his 2024 single 'SAINT.' His innovative sound is characterized by intricate production, immersive soundscapes, and themes of self-discovery, resulting in a genre-defying style that has amassed millions of streams and cultivated a growing global following. Following the release of his 2025 projects 8:30 is too early and bastard, bunii entered a new chapter with his 2026 album VIRGILIO, which was named one of The FADER's 30 Best Albums of 2026 So Far. He recently completed his first-ever U.S. headline tour, selling out dates across Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston. He has continued to expand his presence with additional support from The FADER, a special guest video launch with Well Well Well and Our Generation Music, and SoundCloud's 'Shaping Music Culture' series, which featured his track 'amnesia.' With his prolific output, signature aesthetic, and boundary-pushing approach to production, bunii continues to shape the digital underground while building a rapidly expanding audience. To date, bunii has amassed 170M+ global streams, including 119.3M+ U.S. streams, alongside 1.7M+ video views and a combined social following of 133K.

'TETHERED' is available to buy or stream at https://bunii.lnk.to/TETHERED.

TETHERED follows a string of milestones for bunii, including his album VIRGILIO being named one of The FADER's 30 Best Albums of 2026 So Far and the completion of his first headline tour across the United States, with sold-out stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston.

Photo Credit: Jon Weiner



Photo Credit: Jon Weiner

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