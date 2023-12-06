beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'

Capping off an explosive year that saw her release a string of acclaimed singles, join Taylor Swift as main support for her The Eras Tour, and break 5 billion global streams, critically-acclaimed indie icon beabadoobee has released her new live album Live In LA.

A special live recording from her sold out headline show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Live In LA includes live versions of recent breakout singles “Glue Song” and “the way things go” and fan favorites from across Bea’s discography including stand out tracks from her acclaimed albums Beatopia and Fake It Flowers.

Live In LA follows previous sultry single “A Night To Remember” featuring beloved, fast-rising jazz singer Laufey and “the way things go” which is currently in rotation on the A-list at BBC Radio 1. Released earlier this year, hit single "Glue Song” has been streamed over 200 million times and was accompanied by an alternative version with indie singer-songwriter Clairo.

beabadoobee has been on a skyrocketing trajectory to indie pop stardom over the past few years and has received widespread acclaim for her artistry. Recently releasing her first live album Live In London, Bea’s sophomore album Beatopia saw her appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, receive global praise and grace the covers of The Face, GQ Hype, and NME, open for Halsey and embark on sold out North American, UK, Australian, and Asian headline tours (including two headline dates at New York’s Terminal 5), and perform at major festivals worldwide including Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, and more – most recently taking to the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw where she also met up with legendary interviewer Nardwuar.

beabadoobee’s highly anticipated debut album Fake It Flowers (which NME rated 5 stars and called a “thrilling debut”) was released in 2020 to widespread praise and sophomore 2022 album Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts and received critical acclaim on both sides of the pond. NPR praised the album as “a blend of timelessness and immediacy” while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums “as good as this one.”

Pitchfork lauded the LP as “simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant” and Stereogum called it “…a leap forward… a woozy, pretty, accessible record.” The Sunday Times said that “She still sounds like nobody else today — meshing the music of her parents’ generation with a Gen Z shrug” and NME praised Bea for “exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.” Dork lauded Beatopia as marking “beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and…truly magical.”