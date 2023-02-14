beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day

Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video "Glue Song" just in time for Valentine's Day.

Beloved for her ability to craft touching, intimate love songs, "Glue Song" was written on the road while touring across Asia and Australia last year, and is reminiscent of beabadoobee's more acoustic early work, elevated by a lush string section. Teased via her social media and in recent live performances, including her NPR Tiny Desk Concert, the unreleased track has fast become an online fan favorite.

Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for 'Glue Song' was filmed in Bea's home country of the Philippines. "Glue Song" is a sweet love song about finding your person and feeling safe with them. The gentle strings coupled with Bea's delicate vocals and lyrics make the track the perfect profession of love. Shot on 16mm film the piece is an intimate portrait of Bea and her family.

"I wrote a lot of this song while on tour across Australia and Asia in the back of cars and traveling. It's a heartfelt song that means a lot to me.... A love song and the first one I've written in my new relationship. I usually write these songs that are sad, in the past with my writing even when it doesn't sound sad looking back, the lyrics usually have been.

For the first time this is just me being really happy. I'm in a really positive place for the first time in a long time and feeling love. We recorded the song with my guitarist and producer Jacob in his house and added in trumpets and strings. This song feels really personal and I went to my home town in Ilo Ilo to film the music video. It's where I was born and so that also added another personal touch to the song," says beabadoobee.

This spring, Bea is thrilled to be supporting Taylor Swift on her upcoming The Eras Tour. Bea will be opening for Taylor on her March and April tour dates as well as playing her own headline shows in-between. Ahead of her shows with Taylor Swift, Bea will also be playing across Europe for her headline European tour.

Recently, Bea played an intimate show at London's Lafayette for a BRITS Week for War Child show during Independent Venue Week, for which she is an ambassador on its 10th Anniversary. Full tour routing below. PRESS HERE to purchase tickets.

2022 was a landmark year for beabadoobee. Before closing out the year, Bea appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit song "the perfect pair" from her critically acclaimed sophomore album Beatopia. Bea spent most of last year playing sold out headline shows around the world in support of her album Beatopia, opening for Halsey, and playing festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, and more.

Born as a testament to the wonders that self-acceptance and loving the people around you can conjure, Beatopia opens up a fantastical and deeply personal world formed in the imagination of 7-year-old beabadoobee.

Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts, and came accompanied by her biggest sold-out UK tour to date, a huge North America tour, Australia dates, and her first Asia tour. Receiving global praise, the album features singles "Talk" and "10:36" as well as standout tracks "the perfect pair," "Sunny Day," "Lovesong," and "See You Soon."

Receiving acclaim on both sides of the pond, NPR praised the album as "a blend of timelessness and immediacy" while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums "as good as this one." Pitchfork lauded the LP as "simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant" and Stereogum called it "...a leap forward... a woozy, pretty, accessible record."

The Sunday Times said that "She still sounds like nobody else today - meshing the music of her parents' generation with a Gen Z shrug" and NME praised Bea for "exploring a new sonic palette with confidence." Kerrang said "The sheer range of sounds attempted here is impressive" and Dork lauded Beatopia as marking "beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and...truly magical."

2023 TOUR DATES

*Support for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour

March 4 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

March 5 - Berlin, Berlin @ Hole44

March 7 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

March 8 - Milan, Lombardy @ Magazzini Generali

March 9 - Zürich, ZH @ Dynamo Zürich (Dynamo)

March 11 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

March 12 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg District @ Rotondes

March 13 - Brussels, Brussels @ La Madeleine

March 15 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom Frankfurt

March 16 - Cologne, Germany @ Stollwerck

March 17 - Amsterdam, North Holland @ Tolhuistuin

March 19 - Oslo, Oslo @ Vulkan Arena

March 20 - Stockholm, Stockholm County @ Fryshuset Arenan

March 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

March 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium*

March 27 - San Diego, CA @ Soma

March 28 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

March 31 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

April 1 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

April 2 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *

April 13 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 14 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 15 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium*

April 19 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 21 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 22 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 23 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

Photo Credit: Jake Erland