argonaut&wasp Release New Single 'TVS'

argonaut&wasp have been making major waves with their live shows, including soldout shows at Brooklyn-based duo, argonaut&wasp, have returned with their first release of 2020, a new single titled "TVS." The track is out now with +1 Records.Prior to this release, they released "Saigon," which was premiered via Billboard , and a music video for "Monacillo," directed by Patrick Elmore. Back in April, they shared "Composure," which has garnered over 2.5 million streams to date. These new singles have been featured on Spotify's "New Music Friday," "Summer Party," "Indie Pop," "All New Indie," "Indie Sunshine," and "Feel-Good Indie Rock" playlists and on Amazon Music's "Introducing: Alternative" playlist. argonaut&wasp have now amassed over 15 million streams across all platforms. Tap into all their latest tunes up top!argonaut&wasp have been making major waves with their live shows, including soldout shows at Rough Trade and the main hall at Elsewhere in 2019. This past summer they performed on Live Nation's rooftop for Ones to Watch's "All Eyes On" session . They recently wrapped up a National tour in 2019 in support of Miami Horror, as well as a string of dates this past month with Magic City Hippies.

March 7-8 - Gasparilla Music Festival - Tampa, FL February 20 - U Street Music Hall - Washington, DCFebruary 22 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NYMarch 6 - Savannah Stopover Music Festival - Savannah, GAMarch 7-8 - Gasparilla Music Festival - Tampa, FL



Obsessed with 70s fashion, 80s synths, and 90s culture - argonaut&wasp are a quirky amalgamation of indie vibes, alternative edge, electro dance and funk grooves whose music has been described as the perfect soundtrack to NYC. Headed by Theo and Trey, the band has built an impressive live following. They play live as a four piece, combining raw energy with electronic soundscapes and kaleidoscopic projections in their performances.

