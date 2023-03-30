Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
aespa Releases New Single 'Hold On Tight'

The full Tetris soundtrack will be released tomorrow, March 31.

Mar. 30, 2023  

K-pop girl group aespa released a new single "Hold On Tight" as part of the soundtrack for the Apple Original Film Tetris. With "Hold On Tight," aespa delivers a dynamic vocal version to Aaron Hibell's "Benevolence," the powerful techno lead track for the film.

"Hold On Tight" is an addictive techno track with a familiar melody using the theme tune of the world-famous game 'Tetris' that keeps playing on a loop in one's mind. With the members' unique expressions and vocals, the lyrics reflect the protagonist's rough journey to tetromino.

This summer, aespa are set to make history at Governor's Ball festival in New York and Outside Lands festival in San Francisco as the first-ever K-Pop group to appear at either festival. Last year, aespa made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella in Indio, CA where they performed on the main stage, they made their official late night U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live and kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

Later in July, aespa celebrated the release of Girls - The 2nd Mini Album which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The New York Times quoted it as "one of the year's most impressive K-Pop releases precisely because of its dual mastery of the intricate and the elegant.

Listen to the new single here:

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female foursome, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, "Black Mamba."

Their 2021 EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, was the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group's entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release.

Beyond praise from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted them among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022" and Forbes recognized them in their "30 Under 30" Asia list for 2022.

Following being named Apple Music's Global Up Next artist for June 2022, the quartet released their first English-language single "Life's Too Short" and highly anticipated second EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album this past July, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of "ae" (avatar and experience) + "aspect." Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.



The new mini album arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17—the repackage of the band’s 4th full-length album—which charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The 4th full-length album Face the Sun, released last May, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. Check out the teaser photo now!
Your favorite heavy metal force, BURNING WITCHES, have unleashed their newest ounce of mischief with the brand new single “Unleash The Beast”. Throughout their seven-year existence, the chart-cracking five-piece has had an exemplary career - topped by their most famous song, “Hexenhammer” (2 million clicks on YouTube). Watch the music video now!
The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), “High Hopes” is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae. Watch the new music video now!
The track features arrangements by trombone player Steve Davis, and follows the first single and video, “Come On, Aphrodite”—featuring Abena Koomson-Davis—from Merchant’s forthcoming album Keep Your Courage. Produced by Merchant, Keep Your Courage is the artist’s ninth solo studio album, and the latest new material since 2014’s self-titled record.

