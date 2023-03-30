aespa Releases New Single 'Hold On Tight'

K-pop girl group aespa released a new single "Hold On Tight" as part of the soundtrack for the Apple Original Film Tetris. With "Hold On Tight," aespa delivers a dynamic vocal version to Aaron Hibell's "Benevolence," the powerful techno lead track for the film.

"Hold On Tight" is an addictive techno track with a familiar melody using the theme tune of the world-famous game 'Tetris' that keeps playing on a loop in one's mind. With the members' unique expressions and vocals, the lyrics reflect the protagonist's rough journey to tetromino.

This summer, aespa are set to make history at Governor's Ball festival in New York and Outside Lands festival in San Francisco as the first-ever K-Pop group to appear at either festival. Last year, aespa made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella in Indio, CA where they performed on the main stage, they made their official late night U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live and kicked off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

Later in July, aespa celebrated the release of Girls - The 2nd Mini Album which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The New York Times quoted it as "one of the year's most impressive K-Pop releases precisely because of its dual mastery of the intricate and the elegant.

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female foursome, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, "Black Mamba."

Their 2021 EP, Savage - The 1st Mini Album, was the highest ranking ever for a K-Pop girl group's entry on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. The EP also hit #1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in 20 countries upon release.

Beyond praise from Forbes, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, and more, TIME touted them among "The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022" and Forbes recognized them in their "30 Under 30" Asia list for 2022.

Following being named Apple Music's Global Up Next artist for June 2022, the quartet released their first English-language single "Life's Too Short" and highly anticipated second EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album this past July, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of "ae" (avatar and experience) + "aspect." Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.