Zoon Shares 'Gaagige' Single From 'Bekka Ma'iingan' LP

Zoon (Zoongide'ewin), the musical project fronted by songwriter Daniel Monkman, recently announced their triumphant return with a forthcoming sophomore LP entitled Bekka Ma'iingan, due April 28 via Paper Bag Records.

As seen with this upcoming record, Zoon's evolution continues to gather momentum since the release of their universally acclaimed 2020 debut Bleached Wavves. Bekka Ma'iingan is an astonishing sonic landscape that will surprise and transport listeners.

To create the full-length album, Monkman sought Polaris Music Prize inaugural winner Owen Pallett to compose sweeping string arrangements, then performed by the FAMES Orchestra. Grammy nominated Michael Peter Olsen, who is a regular in Zoon's live band, played on the new record as did Zoon's drummer Andrew McLeod (Sunnsetter).

Grammy Award winning Mark Lawson mixed the album, and in a burst of creative collaboration, after meeting in Montreal, Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo played on album track "Niizh Manidoowig (2 Spirit)."

Following the release of the record's previous singles, "A Language Disappears" and "Manitou," today, Zoon shares a new track entitled "Gaagige," alongside an accompanying video.

Speaking on the track, Monkman wrote:

"I wrote the music for 'Gaagige' when I was going through a period in my life of questioning life and death. In my language, 'Gaagige' means forever. I started to obsess about the concept of 'forever.' When I was younger, that concept started to scare me because I really wanted death to be the final resting spot. Now, ten years later, I have a new relationship with death and this song is about me accepting and not worrying."

In celebration of their new record, Zoon will be RANGE Magazine's April 2023 digital cover story, coming soon. Additionally, they will perform with Ghostkeeper at a RANGE-sponsored Benefit For the Aboriginal Friendship Center of Calgary at Sweet Loretta (Calgary, AB) on Wed, April 5.

Listen to the new single here: