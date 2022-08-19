Zola Simone Shares New Single 'What It Feels Like'

Zola Simone has released her new single "What It Feels Like" today. The song can be found on her forthcoming new EP 'Flower' out September 30.

"What It Feels Like" is an ode to love (especially queer love) and how unique yet universal it is," explains Simone. "It looks at love through a lens that magnifies all of the small ways love can look, sound and feel - the personification of love as something tangible."

For the 19-year old singer-songwriter, music is much more than just a passion; it's a way to make sense of the world and move through the ever-changing conditions of life. Her unique and refreshing sound that blends indie, pop, and R&B matched with her raw, vulnerable, and honest lyrics is what sets her apart from many of her peers. Simone's music manages to traverse the challenging terrain of being both deeply personal and undeniably relatable.

Her first full-length album, 'Now You See Me', released in August 2021 has amassed over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify and her single "Easy" was featured in the season finale of the Netflix original series, 'Atypical'. "Easy" also won Song of the Year at the 2021 Boston Music Awards, where Simone, nominated in four categories including Pop Artist of The Year and Album of The Year, also took home the prize for New Artist of the Year.

Simone will release her new EP 'FLOWER' on September 30. 'Flower' is an EP that tells the story of the different stages of a relationship through five songs. Simone sees the life cycle of a flower as a metaphor for a relationship; it buds, blooms, wilts and, sometimes, it dies.

"We buy flowers knowing that someday they may wilt and die, but we care for them and love them anyway. We enter relationships knowing they may end, but we put in the effort and love in spite of the risk of loss," says Simone. This project is a testament to the human condition; love, loss, and why we do "it" anyway.

Hailing from Boston, MA, Zola Simone, working with collaborators such as three-time Boston Music Awards "Producer of The Year," The Arcitype, continues to evolve her sound and produce music that refreshes the industry.

Listen to the new single here: