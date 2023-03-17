Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'

‘With Me’ promises to be a chart-topping hit for the rising talent and an essential addition to any playlist.

Mar. 17, 2023  

BIJOU's esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music's newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single 'With Me'. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.

Following his explosive debut on Do Not Duplicate Recordings with the hit track 'Upside Down', a collaboration with rising Canadian DJ and producer Stund, Zodiac makes a triumphant return to DND recs with his latest sonic masterpiece, 'With Me'.

Demonstrating his signature blend of minimalist elegance and pulsating bass, 'With Me' is a perfect representation of Zodiac's musical prowess. Promising to be a chart-topping hit from the rising star, 'With Me' out now and available to stream across all platforms via Do Not Duplicate Recordings.

Zodiac's latest offering 'With Me' is a tour de force of electronic dance music that showcases the enigmatic producer's unique musical range and versatility. The track opens with lush, entrancing melodic synths that immediately grab the listener's attention, before Vannah's captivating vocals enter the mix, perfectly complementing Zodiac's signature sound. Audibly boasting a minimalistic, pulsing bassline, the track builds with rhythmic intensity, creating an irresistible groove that is sure to ignite dance floors everywhere.

'With me' represents the evolution of Zodiac's sound, blending his influences from techno to house into a seamless, cohesive whole that is both innovative and timeless. Dance music fans and club goers alike will be undoubtedly captivated by 'With Me', which promises to be a chart-topping hit for the rising talent and an essential addition to any playlist.

