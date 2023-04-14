Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zoé Releases New Single 'Crazy Meisie'

Apr. 14, 2023  

Marilyn Monroe once said, ''if you can't handle me at my worst, you sure as hell don't deserve me at my best,'' a sentiment that echo's through newcomer Zoé's first single titled, Crazy Meisie. Crazy Meisie weaves elements of rock and pop and was written by the artist as an anthem to remind girls that the only approval they need is their own.

Zoé who grew up on a farm near Tzaneen displayed a keen interest in music from an early age. ''My parents always joke, that I started singing before I started talking. I used to sing everything, and I would constantly make up my own songs. My sister got me involved with arts and culture in school and thanks to her I have been singing and dancing my entire life,'' she shared.

Apart from Highschool shows and listening to garage bands Zoé found it difficult to find places where she could practice and experience music. She decided that she would become a teacher and started working at Ben Voster Highschool as an arts educator while she studied towards a formal a tertiary degree. She did however enter ''Die Kontrak'' singing competition at her mother's behest, but was eliminated before she made it to any of the televised round. '' I took it as a sign that it was not meant to be and went back to teaching,'' she said.

Zoé had all but given up on her dream when a serendipity struck. She had translated the lyrics of a Rainbow Kitten Surprise song in to Afrikaans and recorded a home video with the help of a friend. She decided to send the video to her high school art teacher to get her opinion. Her art teacher in turn send it to her daughter in-law who works for a television production company that happens to share an office with a record label and what happened next would change Zoé's life forever.

''I was busy teaching and the next moment my phone rang. I didn't recognise the number, but saw it was from Johannesburg and decided to answer. The next moment I was invited to meet with the owners of CoolerBox Records,'' Zoé recalled. She nervously travelled to Johannesburg for her audition. ''I was excited, but really nervous. I didn't even want to tell anybody about it in case I messed it up.'' After meeting with the label and singing the cover song she was asked to go home and to try and write an original song. ''I wanted to challenge myself and decided that I would write three song,'' she laughed.

a Month later she returned to the label to complete her second audition. ''The second audition was even more nerve wrecking. I didn't want to come this close and fail, but luckily they loved it and before I knew it I was in the studio recording my songs.''

Zoé enjoyed every moment in the studio and spend her 20th birthday recording the vocals for Crazy Meisie. ''It was just me my mother, Louisa and music producer Tertius Human. It was the best birthday present I could have asked for.''

Zoé explained that Crazy Meisie is more than just a fun song, but it also has a very powerful message. ''If a woman is passionate people are quick to label her and call her crazy, but if a man behaves the same way, well I don't even want to go into it,'' she laughed. '' I am jealous and impulsive, and I make mistakes, but if you can't accept me with all my faults you better just leave me alone. I want girls to understand that the only person's opinion you need concern yourself with is your own.''

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new single here:



share