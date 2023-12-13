Ziyaad Luceō Releases LP 'My Bittersweet Duality'

The double album features 26 tracks, spanning three years of production, and embodying the concept of Yin and Yang - finding harmony, and beauty, in life's differences.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Ziyaad Luceō Releases LP 'My Bittersweet Duality'

R&B singer/songwriter Ziyaad Luceō has returned with his album "My Bittersweet Duality" OUT NOW. The double album features 26 tracks, spanning three years of production, and embodying the concept of Yin and Yang - finding harmony, and beauty, in life's differences.

His signature, soul-infused sound and contemporary beats, focused around confessional lyricism, melt together as he takes his audience on a journey through romance's highs and pitfalls. Fans of The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, and Joji will instinctively gravitate towards this offering.

Based in Canada, Ziyaad Aswan-Rowan has been releasing music under the name Ziyaad Luceō since 2019. Along with his knack for songwriting, his hypnotic voice immediately encompasses the listener, paired perfectly with tight production skills. He has amassed millions of streams over the course of his career, and worked across the industry - from local, Toronto radio stations, to features in Wordplay, Earmilk, and Notion. Both press and fans have gravitated towards his sound for its honesty and beauty.

Contemporary, radio-ready R&B comes in the form of "The One", "Real Smiles," and "If I Tell You Something," which was previously highlighted on Luceō EP "Our Time Together." With 808s, synths, and an intriguing keyboard melody, the track was born through collaboration with the artist and producer Hussain Ali. Working with Ali's demo, the pair bottled the spontaneity of their brainstorming and developed an infectious hit that oscillates between smooth breakdowns and a staccato, singable pre-chorus.

The second half of the album focuses on concepts of growth, with track "Be at Peace, Not in Pieces" introducing the listener to moments of healing. "There's different reasons to why we drift away/ Some would say it's like the change of seasons," he sings over a simple piano melody, a far more mellow and pop-tinged offering than the former tracks. "Shall We Slow Dance" has a similarly relaxed vibe, introducing acoustic guitar and breathier vocals as he calls upon lines from Joji's hit "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK."

"Across the Sea" is the focal point of the album, a track born from a tumultuous time in Luceō's life. "Similar to the ocean, there are times when the tides can be fierce and clashing," he explains. "And then there are times when the water is perfectly still. This sparked the idea of duality." Under the production of Micco, the atmospheric and cinematic sound shines.

He shares, "As the author of this storyline, I hope these past and future creations assist you through your own personal conquest. I am a mere vessel who shares tales that express our human connection and distinctively represent our mark on this universe."



