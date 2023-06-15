Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

The album will be released on August 11.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Detroit’s eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) returns with the announcement of her new, highly anticipated sophomore album Earthly Delights. Set for release on August 11 via Young Heavy Souls, the project is a love letter to life and its innermost complexities, exploring the constant significance of love in all its forms.

Alongside the announcement, Zilched also shared the first look into the album with the single + video, “The Flood.” Inspired by the gothic poetry of Edgar Allan Poe and the surrealism of Arthur Rimbaud, the track is a lyrical reflection on self-haunting and misplaced blame. Set against an 80s-inspired jangle-pop riff, à la Cleaners From Venus and The Cure, Drallos’ melodic approach to songwriting expertly mediates the tortured aspects of human experience with the utmost tenderness.

Drallos says, “I wrote most of the song at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit around the time it had been flooding in the city. Everything felt biblical and significant during that time, which informed the tone of nearly every song on the record.” The track is accompanied by a video directed by New York-based filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Pavement: “Harness Your Hopes”).

Zilched is also currently playing a handful of shows in the midwest this month, with dates and tickets available here.

Chloe Drallos has been making music as Zilched since the summer of 2017 and, at only 23, has been established as a scion of the underground. In 2020, she released her debut album DOOMPOP, which solidified her conspicuously eclectic, genre-transcendent pop, exposing Drallos’ sound to a national audience. 

Her upcoming record Earthly Delights, for which she recruited indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (Hala) and producer/programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse), is a testament to the maturation of Drallos’ uncompromising creative vision. Rounding out her gothic pop slanted alt-rock with elements of grunge, Earthly Delights is a dazzling display of poetic lyricism as Zilched weaves an intricate tapestry of romantic imagery, metaphor, and religious allegory that softens the blow of her sometimes brutal honesty.

Poised between the lure of destruction and the promise of catharsis, the album explores the purgatorial nature of bargaining with an indecisive lover and with oneself. At its heart, Drallos’ music is an explosive, ethereal Lynchian dream sequence that embodies the notorious ethos of her hometown in Detroit.

Zilched Live Dates:

June 15 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Atomic Bowl
June 23 - Cincinnati @ The Hub
June 24 - Nashville, TN @ Random Sample
June 25 - Louisville, KT @ Kaiju

Photo Credit: Carrigan Drallos 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release Whats The Holy (Nobel) Today? Photo
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release 'What's The Holy (Nobel) Today?'

The group have faced opposition since their beginnings from conservative Muslims because they perform heavy rock/metal music while wearing hijabs and because of their gender which inspired their ground-breaking, critically acclaimed singles such as “God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music,” “[NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY” and “PMS.” 

2
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single F**k Yourself Photo
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single 'F**k Yourself'

Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire).

3
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single Waste My Mind Photo
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single 'Waste My Mind'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has responded to overwhelming demand from fans and released his brand new single “Waste My Mind.” “Waste My Mind” maintains the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released last month via Elektra. Watch the video visualizer and check out tour dates!

4
Jill Andrews Release New Single Wrong Place, Wrong Time Photo
Jill Andrews Release New Single 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time'

The album features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and special guests Ben Cramer and Becca Mancari on backing vocals.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE