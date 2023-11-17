Zhu and Wax Motif Unleash New Single 'Better Recognize'

GRAMMY-nominated artist ZHU and acclaimed Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Wax Motif unveiled their first-ever collaboration, “Better Recognize.”

Released via Astralwerks, the incendiary single is a bold statement of intent from two influential artists at the top of their game. ZHU and Wax co-wrote the track and produced it together, recording at San Francisco's iconic Grace Cathedral and at Zhudio, ZHU's Los Angeles studio.

When discussing the collaboration, ZHU says, “In the midst of experimenting with new sounds and direction for a new project, I wanted to keep something consistent. Wax and I made a banger for the clubs.“

Additionally, Wax states, “It's been a long time coming that ZHU and I were able to finally catch up in the studio and work together on music. After years of friendship, it was bound to happen but never forced. Better Recognize is the product of two friends coming together and actually making a product we are proud of and something not forced. I hope that everyone enjoys it.”

Wax Motif is regarded as a central orchestrator in developing the house sound across the U.S. Incorporating hip-hop, electronic, disco, and R&B elements across his discography, Wax has landed collaborations and releases with artists such as Euro Trash, Diddy, 220Kid, AC Slater, Diplo, and more. The talented producer is coming off the release of his debut album, House Of Wax which has accumulated over 33 million combined global streams.

His North American tour of the same name included a record-high number of sold-out shows including the established Hollywood Palladium, The Shrine in Los Angeles, and a Las Vegas Mainstage B2B with Malaa and special guest and past collaborator, Ty Dolla $. The 2023 tour concludes at the Belly Up in Aspen on December 2.

ZHU's 2023 GRACE Tour – his first headline run in five years – included three sold-out shows on each cost – the Hollywood Palladium in Southern California and Brooklyn Mirage in New York – as well as a sold-out show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in his hometown of San Francisco. He teamed up with deadmau5 for three Bay Area shows. See below for upcoming tour dates.

For a limited time, ZHU has launched the GRACE Tour exclusive merch on his website, fans are able to purchase here. GRACE – the follow-up to ZHU's critically acclaimed Dreamland 2021 – will be released in early 2024, via Astralwerks. Pre-order GRACE HERE. DJ LIFE MAG said, “There aren't many artists quite like ZHU…His artistry shines through in everything he does – and everything he touches seemingly just works.”

ZHU – TOUR DATES

2023

11.17 El Paso, TX Downtown El Paso

11.17-19 Mexico City, Mexico Corona Capital

12.30 San Diego, CA LED NYE

12.31-01.01 San Diego, CA Proper NYE

2024

3.15-17 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile

3.15-17 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina

3.21-24 Bogotá, Colombia Estéreo Picnic

3.22-24 São Paulo, Brasil Lollapalooza Brasil

WAX MOTIF – TOUR DATES

2023

12.2 Aspen, CO Belly Up

12.12 – 12.16 Tulum, MX Holy Ship Wrecked

12.31 San Diego, CA Proper NYE Festival

12.31 Phoenix, AZ Decadence Arizona

About ZHU

Over the years, ZHU has earned acclaim for his forward-looking vision, beginning with his debut EP, THE NIGHTDAY, which included the GRAMMY-nominated hit “Faded.” His full-length debut, GENERATIONWHY, topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200, and he's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Billboard named DREAMLAND 2021 as one of the “50 Best Albums of 2021 So Far” upon its release. Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) followed in 2022, dropping just before ZHU's headlining set at Lollapalooza.

In the lead-up to the January 2024 release of GRACE, his fourth studio album, ZHU has dropped numerous singles, including “Revelations,” a collaboration with Devault and BabyJake, “Changes” and “Take My Soul” with Devault.

He previewed his NIGHTDAY fashion line, designed in collaboration with Emmy Slattery, during his 2022 EDC Las Vegas set, prompting Billboard to observe, “It's an accomplishment for an artist to partner with a swanky fashion house, yet a next-level achievement is unlocked by designing a collection one's self, from inspiration to garment.” He's earned partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. But all of this success has never been the point – ZHU just wants to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds.

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud

About Wax Motif

Daniel Chien, better known as Wax Motif, is regarded as a central orchestrator in developing the house sound across the U.S. With musical influences like R&B, disco and U.K. bass, the Australian-born, L.A.-based artist brings a unique style to the studio, making him a highly sought-after producer.

In late 2019, Wax founded his very own imprint, Divided Souls Records, with the lead single for the imprint of the same name, “Divided Souls” Ft. Diddy. The imprint has first and foremost served as a home for the Wax's hot streak of solo originals, as well as a collection of collabs, including Diplo, AC Slater, Matroda, 220Kid, Euro Trash and many more. His 2022 debut album, House Of Wax, which has accumulated over 33 million streams, showcases his command of all house genres, incorporating electronic music euphoria as easily as it does hip-hop swagger, journeying through meditative, chilled-out vibes, summery, highway-cruising bops and dance floor bangers. The album name also doubles as the DJ's radio show and touring brand.