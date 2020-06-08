Zella Day Announces 360 Livestream Performance With MelodyVR

Songstress Zella Day has announced a 360° livestream performance in partnership with MelodyVR. Tune in this Wednesday, June 10th, at 6:00pm Pacific Time/9:00pm Eastern Time on Zella's Youtube channel HERE to watch the maverick singer-songwriter perform select originals, including her latest singles "My Game" and "People Are Strangers," in a way they've never been presented before. The show, part of MelodyVR's Live From LA series, can also be watched via the free MelodyVR app in 360° on smartphones, or in virtual reality on VR headsets.



"Teaming up with MelodyVR felt like the perfect opportunity to share music in a live setting during a time where the future has felt so unclear for so many, both within our industry and within our world" said Zella. "I'm grateful to have this platform to connect with my audience in the midst of all that is happening. It has been a treat to prepare material for the show, clear my mind, and focus on the music."



Zella recently released her brand new single "My Game" along with a stunning accompanying music video directed by Phillip Lopez (Lauv, James Arthur) with creative direction spearheaded by Kaiman Kazazian and Zella herself. Filled with rich, selective coloring and dazzling retro fashions, the piece is a stylish homage to the classic spy films of 1960s cinema. "My Game" is a hypnotic disco track from her forthcoming five-song EP Where Does The Devil Hide, due out August 28th, 2020. Produced by Dan Auerbach, the EP serves as Zella's debut release in partnership with Easy Eye Sound and Concord Records.



Earlier this spring, Zella released "People Are Strangers," a vulnerable ballad, sun-soaked and possessing the aura of classic California. The striking music video for the song was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by famed photographer Neil Krug (Lana Del Rey, Tame Impala), who also shot the EP artwork for Where Does The Devil Hide and the single artwork for both "People Are Strangers" and "My Game".



"People are Strangers" and "My Game" have ignited a bold new era for Zella Day; one that promises to meld vivid aesthetics, sounds and ideas inspired by the spirit of quintessential California. It's a coastal affinity to which she is deeply bonded. Zella comes from a line of strong women who have called the West Coast home for decades. This genetic and geographical linkage are largely responsible for Zella's passionate embrace and understanding of human nature, psychedelia, and California's history of creative subversion.

Photo Credit: Neil Krug

