Zae France Releases New Single 'Whoa' From New EP 'Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II'

The new EP will be released on August 24.

Aug. 21, 2023

Zae France has released "Whoa" from his upcoming EP, "Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II," which is set for a August 24 debut.

Storytelling through the channel of honesty spotlights relatability. Zae France’s knack for opening up about life, love and everything between—without filter—spotlights him as the next rising voice in R&B. Through his distinct and intentional musical approach, he vividly gives voice to the world around him through cinematic riffs, infectious runs, and airy hooks. 

Born in a small town in North Carolina called “Mount Airy,” Zae forged his path to music through grind and grit as he took an unexpected switch from football to music overnight. Zae caught his first big break with a repost on renowned media platform The Shade Room, from there his following grew from two thousand  followers to a smooth fourteen thousand overnight just by one post.

Since then, he has crafted a signature sound that has attracted both mainstream and international superstars and landed a deal with Compound Entertainment.With a growing body of work that includes two EP’s Rhythm N Backwoods (2019) and Pretty Girls NVR Listen (2021), his point-of-view has united followers and fans in the multi-thousands as he prepares for what will be his most decorated year to date.



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

