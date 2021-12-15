Zachary Williams Announces 2022 Solo Tour

Zachary Williams (The Lone Bellow) has announced his first ever solo tour in support of his recently released album Dirty Camaro (Dualtone). The tour kicks off on February 5th of next year in Austin, TX at the 04 Center and covers most of the U.S. before wrapping up in Boston at City Winery on May 4th.

Highlights include a night in New York City at Rockwood Music Hall's Rockwood 2 on April 2nd, the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on February 11th and the Basement East in Nashville, TN on February 27th. Today, Williams has also shared a live video of "Game For Guessing." Watch here. Tickets go on sale on December 17 at 11:00am local time. For more tickets and information visit here.

Dirty Camaro was released on October 22nd via Dultone. The album was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, TX and features Anderson East, John Paul White, Ashley Monroe and Thad Cockrell and the gospel group Settles Connection. Prior to its release Williams shared album tracks "Can't Tell The Difference," featuring singer-songwriters Anderson East & John Paul White, "Game For Guessing" which includes an appearance from the album's producer, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis and his duet with Monroe - "Her Picture."

He also released the title track, "Dirty Camaro" and its companion music video directed by Game of Thrones star Lena Headey. Headey appeared alongside famed character actor Toby Huss of Halt and Catch Fire, child star Liam James of The Way Way Back and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca who has also appeared in music videos for The Lone Bellow and wrote Williams' album liner notes.

Fans can order Dirty Camaro today and limited edition vinyl, CD, and merch available via Dualtone.

Zachary Williams is best known as ⅓ of the Nashville-based supergroup The Lone Bellow. All born in the South, the three members met while living in Brooklyn and quickly found that in addition to having commonality in their upbringing, they all had wildly potent voices, a knack for harmonies and a desire to write in the great Southern story-telling tradition - songs about heartbreak and struggles and the human condition. The Lone Bellow has released five studio albums with one produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgil Simpson) and two produced by The National's Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten), including their most recent Half Moon Light.

Tour Dates

2/5/22 Austin, TX - 04 Center

2/6/22 Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

2/9/22 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

2/10/22 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

2/11/22 Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Café

2/15/22 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

2/16/22 Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage

2/18/22 Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

2/19/22 Denver, CO - Daniels Hall

2/20/22 Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

2/22/22 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel*

2/23/22 Evanston, IL - SPACE*

2/24/22 Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage*

2/25/22 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre*

2/27/22 Nashville, TN - Basement East*

3/24/22 Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic*

3/25/22 Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse*

3/26/22 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room*

3/27/22 Charlottesville, VA - Southern*

3/29/22 Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre*

3/30/22 Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater*

4/2/22 New York, NY - Rockwood 2*

4/3/22 Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall Norfolk*

4/4/22 Boston, MA - City Winery*

*w/ Early James