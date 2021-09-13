Zachary Lee Releases New Single 'Breathe'

Singer-songwriter Zachary Lee has released a new single titled "Breathe." You can stream the new single by clicking here.

In the exclusive premiere with PopWrapped, Lee explains: "My inspiration for this song is to connect with the hurting in this world. I don't want to give them one big speech. I just want them to know hey, it's ok to feel what you're feeling because there are billions of people out there feeling different feelings just like you, and the one solution we can all start with is learning to breathe and that will be one step in the right direction!"

As he played more shows, wrote more songs, and was a part of more bands, his dream began to grow. Gradually he came into his own genre and his style began to form.

Zachary Lee has shared the stage with bands such as All American Rejects, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Fuel, Bowling For Soup, Cartel, Hawthorne Heights, and others.

You can learn more about Zachary Lee by visiting his website www.zacharyleemusic.com.