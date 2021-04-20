Zachary James Releases New Pop Album 'EXORDIUM'

Celebrated star of both the Broadway and opera stage, Zachary James, is pleased to announce his newest album, EXORDIUM, an experimental pop fantasia, available Friday, April 16 wherever music is streamed. This marks James' third album in four months: CALL OUT, a critically acclaimed visual album and his recording debut; ON BROADWAY, a live recorded album of his award-winning solo show seen around the United States; and now EXORDIUM. James' discography also includes the recent singles "The Raven" and "Meditation."

"I am so Inspired by revolutionaries like Björk, Lil Nas X, and Beyoncé who know no bounds and challenge us to grow and move forward," notes James. "This project pushes into unknown territory for me but feels the most authentic of anything I've made. After a year living and surviving through a pandemic, humanity has been shaken to its core. As we slowly climb out of this dark chapter we need to respond to our circumstances with music, with art. That's exactly what I hope EXORDIUM does."

EXORDIUM is a collection of seven songs, a deep but playful look at life while questioning our existence and our purpose on earth. There are nods to Beethoven, Chopin, Bach and Michelangelo interwoven with soundscapes, hip-hop beats, found poetry, and original lyrics from James. In tandem release with the full album, is a music video of the final track, "seize the day", a collaboration with Broadway, TV/Film, and New York Fashion Week designer Dorothy Petersen.

Zachary James, described as a "true stage animal" by Opera News, is an international opera, concert and cabaret singer, stage and screen actor, and recording artist. Zach was named as the BroadwayWorld 2010-2020 Vocalist and Performer of the Decade, the 2019 Breakout Opera Artist of the Year by Verismo Magazine, Most Innovative Opera Singer by The Classical Post and serves as an official ambassador for Opera America. He has appeared on Broadway (Lurch in the Original Broadway Cast of The Addams Family, Thomas Hassinger in the Tony Award winning Original Broadway Revival Cast of South Pacific at Lincoln Center, and 2007's National Theatre of London Broadway transfer, Coram Boy), on television's 30 Rock, Murphy Brown and Succession and on some of the world's most acclaimed opera stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, Teatro Real, LA Opera, and more. More at zachjames.com.

Watch the video for "Seize The Day" here:

Photo Credit: Hajime Yamamoto