Zach Oliver Releases New Single 'Coat Check'

Canadian alt-pop artist Zach Oliver's newest single is a fresh glass of spiked lemonade under the hot summer sun. Featuring a sweet story of summer love, "Coat Check" is the perfect addition to your summer jam playlists - and it's available now!

"Coat Check" is a tale of summer love fueled by the innocence and charm that inspires love at first sight. The picture-perfect storytelling in "Coat Check" is woven into the highs and lows of Zach Oliver's mellow production style; smooth synth pads and teasing drum cadence lures the listener into the track. Within a moment's notice, the music picks up and the intensity becomes clear, hyperbolic of the daze that sets over our young protagonist as his confidence slips away and he makes eye contact with "her."

Zach Oliver reflects on the story he was looking to tell, saying, "It's the classic love at first sight story about having no idea what to do next or how the person captivates you. You already know they're so much cooler than everyone else in the bar without even talking to them."

Inspired by the beaches of Toronto, Zach Oliver figured the warm summer days of July would be the perfect time to release the heated banger he collaborated on with friends Keegan Beach and Damian Birdsey. "We honestly were so excited that summer was on its way, and really wanted to set that scene of you and your pals going out for a laugh in the middle of July - and falling in love with a girl at the bar," Oliver says about the excitement to create the perfect setting for a magical evening when writing "Coat Check."

Zach Oliver was eight when he first watched "School of Rock" and knew music was his life. From there, he begged his mom to teach him the bit of guitar she knew and began connecting his obsession with storytelling musicians and his newfound passion for guitar.

Going through high school, Oliver had lots of exposure to music. Encouraged and empowered by a music teacher straight out of a 90s coming-of-age story, he was introduced to recording and mixing practices early on. This exposure encouraged Zach Oliver to pursue music production at Fanshawe College where he attended the Music Industry Arts program.

Coming out of college, Zach Oliver has released over 60 songs independently to Spotify, Apple Music, and other available streaming services. With multiple releases set for the future, "Coat Check" is another banger in the bag for Zach Oliver.

Listen to the new single here: