Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zach Oliver Releases New Single 'Coat Check'

Zach Oliver Releases New Single 'Coat Check'

Zach Oliver has released over 60 songs independently to Spotify, Apple Music, and other available streaming services.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Canadian alt-pop artist Zach Oliver's newest single is a fresh glass of spiked lemonade under the hot summer sun. Featuring a sweet story of summer love, "Coat Check" is the perfect addition to your summer jam playlists - and it's available now!

"Coat Check" is a tale of summer love fueled by the innocence and charm that inspires love at first sight. The picture-perfect storytelling in "Coat Check" is woven into the highs and lows of Zach Oliver's mellow production style; smooth synth pads and teasing drum cadence lures the listener into the track. Within a moment's notice, the music picks up and the intensity becomes clear, hyperbolic of the daze that sets over our young protagonist as his confidence slips away and he makes eye contact with "her."

Zach Oliver reflects on the story he was looking to tell, saying, "It's the classic love at first sight story about having no idea what to do next or how the person captivates you. You already know they're so much cooler than everyone else in the bar without even talking to them."

Inspired by the beaches of Toronto, Zach Oliver figured the warm summer days of July would be the perfect time to release the heated banger he collaborated on with friends Keegan Beach and Damian Birdsey. "We honestly were so excited that summer was on its way, and really wanted to set that scene of you and your pals going out for a laugh in the middle of July - and falling in love with a girl at the bar," Oliver says about the excitement to create the perfect setting for a magical evening when writing "Coat Check."

Zach Oliver was eight when he first watched "School of Rock" and knew music was his life. From there, he begged his mom to teach him the bit of guitar she knew and began connecting his obsession with storytelling musicians and his newfound passion for guitar.

Going through high school, Oliver had lots of exposure to music. Encouraged and empowered by a music teacher straight out of a 90s coming-of-age story, he was introduced to recording and mixing practices early on. This exposure encouraged Zach Oliver to pursue music production at Fanshawe College where he attended the Music Industry Arts program.

Coming out of college, Zach Oliver has released over 60 songs independently to Spotify, Apple Music, and other available streaming services. With multiple releases set for the future, "Coat Check" is another banger in the bag for Zach Oliver.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly & Vevo Release 'twin flame' Original Live Performance
July 27, 2022

A live performer who is currently on his “mainstream sellout” tour, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. “twin flame” begins with Machine Gun Kelly lying in a glass box, surrounded by chains, the room bathed in a pink hue. Watch the video now!
New York David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 Dates Announced
July 27, 2022

The first ever DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONVENTION passed in a neon and glitter plume of star-studded grandeur last month (June 17 to June 19, 2022), gathering over 1,500 fans in Liverpool, England from as far afield as Japan and the U.S. to meet, celebrate Bowie and come face-to-face with many of his most high-profile collaborators.
Sixthman Confirms 311 Caribbean Cruise for March 2023
July 27, 2022

311 and Sixthman, have announced 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 – 311 Day at Sea. On March 8-13, 2023, Sixthman will proudly lend their two-decades+ of unforgettable event-planning magic to the first-ever '311 Day at Sea,' sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl.
Pelican Announces Deluxe Reissue of 'Australasia'
July 27, 2022

The deluxe reissue will feature remastered audio by Josh Bonati and bonus material, including a never-before shared track, a live recording of the album's title track from the era of the album's release, a remix by James Plotkin, and artwork by ISIS/SUMAC/Hydra Head founder Aaron Turner.
MILLY Share New Single 'Ring True'
July 27, 2022

MILLY have shared the second single from their debut album Eternal Ring. Produced in LA with Gleemer’s Corey Coffman, the forthcoming Eternal Ring is kinetic, physical, and often a bit volatile — a mixture of emo music and 90s-indebted indie that tastes as if it’s been fermenting for years, feeding on itself until it becomes something new. 