Zach Bryan's Chart-Topping Album 'American Heartbreak' Now Certified Platinum

Bryan’s completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour pulls into Forest Hills Stadium NYC on June 23 and 24.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Zach Bryan's Chart-Topping Album 'American Heartbreak' Now Certified Platinum

Its official — Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Simultaneously, his hit single “Something in the Orange” is now 4x Platinum. Multiple tracks from the album have also garnered RIAA certification — to date, “The Good I’ll Do, “Sun To Me,” and “From Austin” are certified Gold.

Originally released in April of 2022, “Something in the Orange” “has become his most recognizable hit,” said the New York Times, and was nominated for “Best Country Solo Performance” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

As previously announced, the chart-topping 34-track album has remained in the Billboard 200 Chart for more than a year since its original release, after topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart at #1 and emerging as the Most Streamed Country Album on Spotify in 2022.

Bryan’s completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour pulls into Forest Hills Stadium NYC on June 23 and 24.

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:

* Indicates Festival Date

June 23 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 - Denver, CO -     Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 - Denver, CO -     Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 07 -  Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

*July 13 - Chicago, IL -     Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 -      Whitefish, MT -  Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 - Cullman, AL -    Rock The South

*July 23 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days

*Aug 05 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 -  Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 -  Minneapolis, MN -  Target Center

Aug 11 -  Tulsa, OK -        BOK Center

Aug 12 -  Tulsa, OK -        BOK Center

Aug 14 -  Sioux Falls, SD -    Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 17 -  Nampa, ID -      Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 -  Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 -  Bakersfield, CA -    Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 -  Oakland, CA -   Oakland Arena

Aug 23 -  Los Angeles, CA -  Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 -  Glendale, AZ -   Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 -  Wichita, KS -     INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 -  Lincoln, NE -     Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 -  Kansas City, MO -  T-Mobile Center

Oct 07 -   Opelika, AL -      Auburn Rodeo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Megan Marino And John Arida Release Family-Friendly Album ITS YOU I LIKE Photo
Megan Marino And John Arida Release Family-Friendly Album IT'S YOU I LIKE

Lexicon Classics has released It's You I Like from mezzo soprano Megan Marino and pianist John Arida. This family-friendly album brings classical music to audiences of all ages in the spirit of play.

2
Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Cele Photo
Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The festival will feature performances by festival founder and Artistic Director Robert McDuffie as well as acclaimed violinists Stefan Jackiw and Amy Schwartz Moretti, pianists Andrea Lucchesini and Elena Matteucci, hornist Guglielmo Pellarin, clarinetist Yoonah Kim and violist Victoria Chiang. 

3
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single No One Off New LP Photo
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off New LP

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Christopher Mansfield, who records under the Fences moniker, has unveiled the music video for 'No One' the latest single off his upcoming album 'Bright Soil' due out this fall on Enci Records. The track evokes a sense of movement and urgency as Manfield revisits his former self.

4
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Photo
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal

Tallying more than 600 million global streams, Wilson has won two GMA Dove Awards and earned a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album, My Jesus. The Kentucky native is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian with the sound of Country music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
& JULIET