Zach Bryan's Chart-Topping Album 'American Heartbreak' Now Certified Platinum

Its official — Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak has been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Simultaneously, his hit single “Something in the Orange” is now 4x Platinum. Multiple tracks from the album have also garnered RIAA certification — to date, “The Good I’ll Do, “Sun To Me,” and “From Austin” are certified Gold.

Originally released in April of 2022, “Something in the Orange” “has become his most recognizable hit,” said the New York Times, and was nominated for “Best Country Solo Performance” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

As previously announced, the chart-topping 34-track album has remained in the Billboard 200 Chart for more than a year since its original release, after topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart at #1 and emerging as the Most Streamed Country Album on Spotify in 2022.

Bryan’s completely sold-out Burn Burn Burn North American Tour pulls into Forest Hills Stadium NYC on June 23 and 24.

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:

* Indicates Festival Date

June 23 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

*July 13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 - Cullman, AL - Rock The South

*July 23 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days

*Aug 05 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Aug 11 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Aug 12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Aug 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 17 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct 07 - Opelika, AL - Auburn Rodeo