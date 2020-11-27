Zach Bryan Debuts New EP 'Quiet, Heavy Dreams'

Rising alt-country renegade Zach Bryan debuts his new EP Quiet, Heavy Dreams today. Recorded in a barn on his property with the help of producer Eddie Spear [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton], the six-track EP blends classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone - a talent that has earned him more than 125M streams and counting, with a healthy 4M streams per week. Listen to Quiet, Heavy Dreams below.

About the record, Zach explains, "I have some out-there songs, story songs. They resonate with me personally but when I'm singing them and hearing them it feels like I'm dreaming. Imagining the things for myself, and how the people in those story's all tie together. They all have something to say and someone to say it too. I wanted to put all of these very imagery-driven songs together. The title track, 'Quiet, Heavy Dreams' is about a man (or woman's) journey of trying to be or become who they truly want to be."

An active member of the US Navy, Zach's breakthrough moment came with the homemade video for "Heading South," shot by phone outside of his Navy barracks in 95 degree humidity. Drenched in sweat and belting words that he had written minutes earlier, his passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild. The moment is authentic, brutal, and real. Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist, and millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on both his 2019 debut album DeAnn-dedicated to his late mother-and his 2020 follow-up, Elisabeth, an ode to those he loves.

Zach Bryan is originally from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. The 24-year-old is currently stationed in Washington state, a family tradition of service that has instilled a sense of honor and humility that is clear in his music. A man of simple words, his ability to create depth in his work is rivaled by few artists. He believes that who you are only extends to the person you are today, an ideology reflected in everything he creates.

Listen to the new EP below.

QUIET, HEAVY DREAMS TRACKLISTING:

Let You Down Crooked Teeth November Air Birmingham Traveling Man Quiet, Heavy Dreams

