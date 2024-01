Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young Top All-Star Music Lineup For Bourbon & Beyond

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents continue to roll out their 2024 festival lineups and have announced an all-star lineup of music artists for Bourbon & Beyond—the World's Largest Bourbon & Music Festival—held September 19, 20, 21 & 22, 2024 at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

DWP is proud to announce Bourbon & Beyond's stacked music lineup featuring dozens of legends and breaking stars including headliners Neil Young and Beck on Thursday, Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band on Friday, Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday, along with Matchbox Twenty, The National, Whiskey Myers, Black Pumas, The War On Drugs, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, and many more.

Now in its 6th year, the 4-day destination festival is adding two music stages and 40 additional music artists for 2024, expanding to a total of five music stages and 100 music artists, plus the festival's culinary and bourbon workshop stages. In addition, Bourbon & Beyond has been nominated by Pollstar as the 2024 Global Festival of the Year.

Bourbon & Beyond's unique immersive festival experience includes some of the best music talent in country music, Americana, classic rock, alternative, rock, roots, blues, bluegrass and adult contemporary, as well as a range of culinary programming from some of the country's top chefs, along with an array of bourbon tastings and workshops showcasing America's best chefs and Louisville's bourbon and culinary culture.

The current music lineup for Bourbon & Beyond is as follows, with additional artists to be announced: Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, Koe Wetzel, Milky Chance, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, KALEO, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Cory Wong, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Larkin Poe, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Lucius, JJ Grey & Mofro, Beth Hart, Allen Stone, Wilder Woods, Niko Moon, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The War and Treaty, Larry Fleet, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Mat Kearney, Arlo Parks, Hiss Golden Messenger, Smith & Myers, BRELAND, Patty Smyth, Wyatt Flores, Cimafunk, Futurebirds, The Bacon Brothers, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Son Volt, Jade Bird, Neal Francis, Suzanne Vega, Wild Rivers, Dexter and The Moonrocks, KT Tunstall, The Dip, Meg Myers, Samantha Fish, Amigo the Devil, The Record Company, Taylor Acorn, Dan Tyminski, The Sam Bush Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tony Trischka's EarlJam, Sister Sadie, Devon Gilfillian, Robert Finley, Abby Anderson, Abraham Alexander, Vincent Neil Emerson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Mac Saturn, Jake Kohn, The Castellows, Madi Diaz, Motherfolk, Grace Bowers, Mapache, Maggie Antone, Briscoe, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Hueston, Robert Jon & the Wreck, The Brothers Comatose, Theo Lawrence, Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers, New Dangerfield, Big Richard, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Chatham County Line, Tray Wellington Band, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Lizzie No, The Jacob Jolliff Band, East Nash Grass, The Local Honeys, Mountain Grass Unit, Kyle Ray and more.

“To have one of the most influential artists of all time, Neil Young, headline Bourbon & Beyond this year is so incredibly special. Not only do I love his music, but I think there is a real authenticity in his craft that has inspired generations of artists to find their true voice,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “To have such a timeless artist share the stage with some of today's best storytellers and craftsmen is something truly exceptional. Plus, being able to celebrate hometown heroes, My Morning Jacket and Kentucky's own, Tyler Childers, this year's Bourbon & Beyond lineup is truly a career highlight for me. We can't wait to see everyone this September to celebrate the pure magic of this festival and the great city of Louisville.”

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is honored to be hosting Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville this September,” says Governor Andy Beshear, “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top tier musical lineup. We can't wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own.”

"September is set to be an unmatched month of festivals at the Kentucky Exposition Center," said David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues. "Bourbon & Beyond has attracted a global fanbase that continues to visit the Commonwealth, and we're excited to partner with Danny Wimmer Presents yet again to bring people together in the name of bourbon and music.”

“Louisville has become a top destination for music festivals,” says Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “Events like Bourbon & Beyond continue to solidify that growing reputation attracting new visitors to Bourbon City and giving them not only a taste of a world-class event but also exposing them to the city's Southern hospitality, iconic attractions and Bourbon's home.”

In addition to four full days of music on five stages at Bourbon & Beyond, the festival experience will include daily workshops and demonstrations hosted by Chris Blandford, Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos—pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who's who of Kentucky personalities—as well as a variety of additional onsite experiences.

Another highlight of the festival will be spending time in the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Featuring the best bluegrass bands, line dancing and expertly curated picks of Kentucky's finest, the bourbon trail is coming right to Bourbon & Beyond. Bourbon lovers can also stop by Chris Picks MiniBar for select single barrels curated especially for Bourbon & Beyond; The Hunter's Club for rare and vintage sips; and the Tiki Barrel Bar for the perfect oasis to make the festival vacation complete. In addition to select bourbon experiences, fans can enjoy other cocktail offerings at Blackened Presents, The Whiskey Bar. In addition, music lovers and musicians can spend time at The Music Experience powered by American Musical Supply, featuring music gear to play, giveaways, special deals, selfie stations, guitar and drum contests, and more.

Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288051®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FBourbonAndBeyond.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for a complete description of festival experiences.

Attendees at Bourbon & Beyond can also enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings inspired by Kentucky's explosion in the culinary world. Selections from local and regional restaurants are specially curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC.

Bourbon & Beyond and DWP's Louisville companion festival Louder Than Life, which takes place the following weekend, generated millions in local economic impact in 2023 and drew more than 300,000 attendees booking over 60,000 hotel room nights and creating a visitor boom at local restaurants and other businesses, including bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail. Bourbon & Beyond is also highly acclaimed by the media.

Weekend General Admission, VIP and Beyond VIP passes, as well as Single Day GA and VIP passes are on sale now starting at $1 Down through January 31, 2024. A limited number of Lawn Chair Passes are available as an add-on purchase for those wishing to bring a lawn chair to the festival. All proceeds from sales for the Chair Pass will go to various local nonprofits.

In addition, Bourbon & Beyond camping is on sale now, with options including RV, car + tent and the extremely limited Elevated Glamping experience, which includes both tent and RV options in the Barrel and Oak Coves. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288051®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FBourbonAndBeyond.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for details on all camping and festival pass options.

The JamPack hotel package also allows patrons to bundle festival passes, hotel and more to save up to 31%. Find all details at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288051®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FBourbonAndBeyond.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/passes/. In addition, fans who want to celebrate the biggest eight days of music in the United States with back-to-back weekends in Louisville at Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $62 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $489.99 plus fees).

Onsite parking for Bourbon & Beyond is available for purchase via Kentucky Exposition Center. https://parking.kyexpo.org/bnb

Louisville locals are also invited to join the Bourbon & Beyond Lineup Celebration Party at Taj in Louisville on Saturday, January 27 from 4:00 PM until midnight to purchase service fee-free festival passes, enjoy live entertainment and festival inspired cocktails, photo ops and more.

Bourbon & Beyond is excited to announce its 2024 partners: Angel's Envy, Basil Hayden, Budweiser, Churchill Downs, Crowne Plaza Airport Expo, Galt House Hotel, IcyBreeze, Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam, Kentucky Lottery, Kentucky Venues, Knob Creek, Kroger, Louisville Thoroughbred Society, Louisville Tourism, LYTE, Makers Mark, Marriott Downtown Louisville, Pappy & Company, Park Community Credit Union, Pegasus Distilled, Solo Stove, Take Me Home, Team Kentucky, The Music Experience, Tito's Handmade Vodka, plus more to come! The DWP Foundation will be supporting the following nonprofits in 2024: Dare to Care, Fund for the Arts, Muhammad Ali Center plus more to come.

Kroger's Big Bourbon Bar will be featuring Angel's Envy, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Larceny, Kentucky Peerless, Makers 46, Michter's, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler, Starlight Distillery, Tx, Willett, and many more to come.

Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bourbon & Beyond is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

Photo by Nathan Zucker