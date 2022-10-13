Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ZG Smith Releases Debut Single 'Let Me Back In'

ZG Smith Releases Debut Single 'Let Me Back In'

The new single is out via Tone Tree Music.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Following more than a decade as the frontman and principal songwriter of the accomplished Americana duo Smooth Hound Smith, ZG Smith steps out on his own with the release of his debut single "Let Me Back In" out today via Tone Tree Music. The song was co-produced by Smith alongside Jonathan Smalt (Devon Gilfillian) and features Antibalas' Ray Mason on trombone.

"Though it sounds like a love song, I actually wrote this song about my old roommate's dog. My roommate had an office job, so he'd get up early and go to work, then his dog, Moses, would paw at my door and want to come and jump in bed with me, hence 'Let Me Back In,'" explains ZG Smith.

"This was back in 2014/2015, and I'm pretty sure there's a lost studio recording of it floating around somewhere for when we tried it out for a Smooth Hound Smith album around that time. It didn't end up feeling right stylistically then, but I think this version is how it was always meant to sound. I'm a bit of a better singer now than I was back in the day, so it feels like I can perform and own the song in a way that wasn't possible before, especially because I think of this as a soul song, which requires a certain vocal ability. For the recording, we talked about doing a Prince kind of thing: using a dry, close-mic'd vocal, on an inexpensive dynamic mic, and really have my voice be what it is. I like how my vocals record when they're layered, so it was a little scary to do a single vocal track completely free of effects in the verses, but ultimately I think it worked really well. Other aspects of the recording that I love include being able to lay down a track of electric pandeiro (Brazilian tambourine) going through my pedal board, really getting to unleash on the electric guitar at the end, and lastly, having brass master Ray Mason from the Brooklyn-based Afrobeat band, Antibalas, take a wonderful and frenetic trombone solo."

ZG Smith is the Los Angeles-born, Nashville-based son of an English professor mother and a shipwreck diver and underwater archaeologist father. For over ten years, he fronted the band Smooth Hound Smith who headlined tours in the US, Europe and UK and supported artists like The Chicks, Collective Soul, Trombone Shorty, Jamestown Revival and many more. Following the release of their third album in 2019 and a month long European tour in February 2020, the band's forced hiatus caused Smith to refocus on other artistic pursuits and what he wanted his future to look like.

"I started actually seeking out music again, like I did when I was younger. I realized that I had been so focused on Smooth Hound and trying to push the band forward, that I kind of stopped listening to music just for enjoyment. I had the time, so I dug this massive hole in my backyard, leveled it off, and laid a patio made up of over 1,200 bricks, all by hand. It took me about a month, and I would just be out there all day in the sun listening to North African desert blues, or EDM, or '90s hip hop, or bizarre, outsider folk music. A lot of that stuff that I only realize now with some perspective, really informed the music I ended up creating months later."

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.