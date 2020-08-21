Yvie Oddly Releases New Single 'Drag Trap'

The single can be listened to across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, now.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner, Miss Yvie Oddly, has released her new single "Drag Trap" today. The single can be listened to across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, now.

Additionally, the music video is exclusively premiering now via PRIDE. Fans can watch here. The single comes off Yvie's debut album, Drag Trap, due out October 23, 2020.

On the album, as well as the concept of the music video, Yvie share, "I'm going to call the album Drag Trap after the house that I've spent the last five years in; where I grew into the queen I am. A lot of people were overwhelmed by how chaotic and messy it was, but it always helped me - literally - be in a space where I could make beautiful things and strive for bigger. So, much like a trap house, except we were selling drags instead of drugs."

Yvie Oddly is an (r)evolutionary drag queen performer, rapper, and fine artist from Denver, Colorado. Yvie captured the attention of the world when she won the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. New York Magazine named Oddly one of the most powerful drag queens in June 2019 because of her ability to push the boundaries of drag performance art.

Yvie's creative, outrageous and unconventional looks - which range from gorgeous fashion model to terrifying alien creature - combined with her signature loud cackle make her instantly recognizable. Yvie's flexibility, strength, long limbs, and charismatic personality always give the audience something they've never seen before, an energetic other-worldly performance. This up and coming fierce artist force is a social justice warrior and elevates drag performance, music and fine art to new heights with captivating narratives, impeccable skills, and a presence unmatched by anyone.

For more information, please visit https://oddlyyvie.com/.

