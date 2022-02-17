Yumi Zouma Release 'Where The Light Used To Lay'

International alt-pop band Yumi Zouma announces today's premiere of "Where The Light Used To Lay," the latest single from their eagerly awaited new album, Present Tense.

The poignant track arrives alongside the second in a mesmerizing trilogy of official music videos directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Listen up Philip), premiering today. Present Tense arrives via Polyvinyl on Friday, March 18; pre-orders are available now here.

"'Where The Light Used To Lay' eventually revealed itself as a bittersweet song about the agony of detangling your life as you break up and the enticing future, clarity, and lightness that the end of the tunnel can offer," says co-founder/multi-instrumentalist Josh Burgess. "When we first started writing the song in 2019, we were all in long-term relationships. By the time the final mix was completed in the Fall of 2021, only one of those remained (thanks COVID). It's funny how songs can end up revealing themselves in surprising ways, even to their writers. It's equal parts confronting and calming, knowing that the subconscious starts processing long before the conscious comes to it. Regardless, it's nice to have a moment with a song where you go 'damn, ain't that the truth.'

The New Zealand-born band's fourth studio album, Present Tense was first heralded by the rousing "In The Eyes Of Our Love," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video - Part I in the trilogy directed by filmmaker Perry - is streaming now.

The track was met by high praise from such outlets as Stereogum, which declared it "a soft but propulsive pop song with some serious melodic hooks" and "a worthy entry in Yumi Zouma's growing catalog and in the rich history of New Zealand indie-pop."

Yumi Zouma will celebrate Present Tense with an epic world tour, including a North American run beginning April 7 at Atlanta, GA's Terminal West and then continuing through early May. Special guests include NoSo (April 7-15), JORDANN (April 16-17), Mini Trees (April 18-25), Noble Oak (April 28), and Beauty Queen (April 29-May 6).

Listen to the new single here: