Young Guv's GUV I Out Today on Run For Cover

Young Guv's latest endeavor GUV I, delivers a collection of staggeringly poignant and infectious pop tunes which he describes akin to "people-watching in a foreign country in the morning, trying not to cry from the overwhelming feeling of sadness and happiness." Another way of putting it; Young Guv songs are about being alone. The album is the first volume of a two part LP series and sees its release today on Run For Cover Records -- details on the second to come.

Young Guv is dedicated and prolific songwriter, Ben Cook. You may know him from his work and partake legendary bands such as F'cked Up and No Warning. But the only place to hear music that belongs entirely to Ben Cook - music that comes into the world owing nothing to a bandmate or a client or a genre convention, whether affectionately observed or cheekily subverted - has been under the umbrella of Young Guv. Since 2008, he has released a steady drip of singles and EPs, plus two full-lengths. Sometimes Young Guv songs have guitars and British Invasion harmonies; sometimes they have synths and a modulated voice. But always they have choruses you'll never forget and lyrics whose dry wit and understated acuity knocks you flat.

Young Guv Live Dates:

08/22: Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway (Record Release)

09/07: Toronto, ON - MattyFest

09/08: Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall #

09/10: Cleveland, OH - Phantasy #

09/11: Indianapolis, IN - Citadel Music Hall #

09/12: Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme #

# w/ Turnover

Album Artwork By: Braulio Amado





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You