Young Franco Taps 1300 for Remix of 'Get Your Money (Feat. Theophilus London)'
Young Franco is expanding his ever-growing creative genius, tapping trailblazing Korean-Australian rap group 1300 to remix his fan-adored single Get Your Money alongside Theophilus London. While the track is already jam packed with energy, confidence, and swagger, 1300 are taking the party to a whole new level as they trade bars and verses over the 70s inspired beat.
Get Your Money showcases a distinct musicality presented through Young Franco's production. The track's rhythmic section perfectly sets the tone with live drums combining perfectly with a slap bass line. Melodically a tapped keyboard and sliding string sections act as nods to the great era of 70s disco. 1300 combines with London in genius fashion, matching his chant-like bars, glossing flows and MC style contribution to the track.
Young Franco is well and truly establishing himself as one of Australia's most legendary producers. His discography is sitting on over 135 million streams across all singles to date, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Over the past two years he's soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync's for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia. Currently, he's touring the United States and has locked in massive festival slots at Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk & Lost Paradise.
1300 are a trailblazing Korean-Australian rap group, redefining the limits of what it means to be an Australian based artist. Since the release of their debut mixtape, Foreign Language in April they have been nominated for the Australian Music Prize, and more recently for FBi Radio SMAC Awards for Record of the Year (Foreign Language) and Best Video for their track Oldboy.
1300 were also the most played artist on Triple J Unearthed this year. They'll soon be taking the stage with multi-hyphenate appearances across Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, Lost PAradise and Dream Machine Bali.
Listen to the new remix here:
