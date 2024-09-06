Young Franco Releases New Single 'Sing It Back' with p-rallel Feat. Dana Williams

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boundary-breaking DJ and producer Young Franco unleashes new music with British electronic music producer and DJ p-rallel, featuring American singer-songwriter Dana Williams, "Sing It Back", a rework of one of the most finely infectious and influential dance club hit songs of its time by English-Irish electronic music duo Moloko.

'Sing It Back" is laced with those familiar classic hit infectious and ethereal soulful vocals, wrapped around the surging euphoria-inducing and hypnotic chorus that we love so much from this dance floor hit.

The collaboration with Young Franco, p-rallel and Dane Williams came about fortuitously over the summer break. "p-rallel was in Sydney for like 48 hours back in December. I'm a huge fan of his Forward EP, especially the track with Jords. I hit him up and we worked from my place for a couple of hours and came up with this record. Summer in Australia is a bit of a special place to be... Sing it Back is a classic tune and just feels like Aus summer, so it came together really nicely. When I flew over to LA in March, Dana and I had a session to do the vocals and banged it out in 30 mins. The rest is history!," shares Young Franco.

Young Franco is globally acclaimed for his diverse style that blends electronic, disco, indie, and hip-hop, and has taken his high-energy shows worldwide, building a loyal fanbase across the UK, Europe, America, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. In 2024 alone, Young Franco sold out headline shows at iconic London venues Jazz Cafe and Village Underground, embarked on several headline tours across Europe, and shared a single with Master Peace called "Wake Up". He's had huge slots at Australian festivals Splendour In The Grass and Listen Out Festival. To date, he has four ARIA-Gold-certified singles, one Emmy nomination, one Queensland Music Award, over 200 million streams and over a million monthly listeners on Spotify.

With an endearing personality and a slew of collaborations with genre-spanning artists from Denzel Curryto Theophilus London and official remixes for Charli XCX, Glass Animals, Dua Lipa, Ruel and Hope Tala, Young Franco has evolved into a credible global producer and DJ, becoming one of Australia's most exciting musical exports. The single "Juice" ft. Pell (later remixed by Salute) featured in the film "Magic Mike's Last Dance". In 2021, the A-League, aka the Australian and New Zealand professional soccer league, used Young Franco and Tkay Maidza's track "Real Nice (H.C.T.F.)" ft. Nerve as its official anthem. The following year, FIFA used Young Franco's track "Fallin' Apart" ft. Denzel Curry & Pell as its official song and included it in the "Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack – The 100 Greatest FIFA Tracks Of All Time". In 2023, FIFA added his track "Rollout" to its official soundtrack. Premium brands like Apple, Google, EA Sports, the NFL and Coca- Cola have commissioned Young Franco to soundtrack their campaigns, fuelling his reputation as a truly authentic artist with an impeccable work ethic.

Young Franco has remained true to his luminary sound and humble nature and no matter the accolade he still approaches his work with a free-flowing mindset. It stems from a place of joy and appreciation for every moment in the studio, on the road, and in the company of other producers and vocalists, many of whom he counts as friends; it's just the way of Young Franco. Stay tuned for more Young Franco this year.

YOUNG FRANCO LIVE DATES

Thursday September 5th - Arca - Milan, Italy

Friday September 6th - Stereo- Glasgow, United Kingdom

Saturday September 7th - The Workmans Club - Dublin, Ireland

Thursday September 12th - Yes - Manchester, United Kingdom

Friday September 13th - Rough Trade Bristol - Bristol, United Kingdom

Saturday September14th - Village Underground - London, United Kingdom

Thursday September19th - Cafe Berlin - Madrid, Spain

Friday September 20th - Peniche, La Marquise - Lyon, France

Tuesday September 24 – Antwerp - Antwerpen, Belgium

Friday September 27th - Slalom - Lille, France

Saturday September 28th - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

Wednesday October 2nd - Kuudes Linja - Helsinski, Finland

Thursday October 3rd - Bla - Oslo, Norway

Friday October 4th - VEGA - Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday October 5th - Bird - Rotterdam, Netherlands

