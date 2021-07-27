YouTube Originals Announces New COVID-19 Health Special 'Barbershop Medicine'

Today YouTube Originals kicks off a special week of programming centered on health including an exclusive COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, "Barbershop Medicine" from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund and season two of Emmy-nominated series "Glad You Asked."

"Barbershop Medicine' allows distrust, health equity and healthcare disparities to be discussed freely in a place we trust. In some instances, we offer stories most of us never knew about American history and healthcare in the Black and Brown community," said Dr. Jamie Rutland.

"Sometimes, the source matters - especially for communities that bear the major burden of illness, but historically haven't had a reason to trust the healthcare system. As both a product of those communities and a physician, I understand that tug-of-war. We are the bridge between the health challenges they currently face, and the healthy lives they could lead," said Dr. Italo Brown.



Launching today on the American Public Health Association (APHA) YouTube Channel, "Barbershop Medicine's" Dr. Italo Brown and Dr. Jamie Rutland will host an exclusive COVID-19 Q&A with guest Dr. Anthony Fauci to continue engaging audiences on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine while also addressing vaccine hesitancy in Black and Brown communities.

On Thursday, July 29th, YouTube Originals will launch "Barbershop Medicine" - a new special from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund in partnership with MACRO Television Studios serving to inform the public about mistrust surrounding the medical community, why COVID-19 has impacted the Black and Brown community at astonishingly high rates, and reduce hesitancy around the vaccine. In this special, a local barber invites our medical experts - Dr. Italo Brown and Dr. Jamie Rutland - to join unfiltered conversations happening with local patrons and celebrity guests, including musical guest Masego. "Barbershop Medicine" aims to cultivate dialogue and an open platform for common questions about the community's health conditions and concerns, provide insight and clarity, and debunk any myths.

"These latest YouTube Originals projects centered around educating the public about their health are helping to create an honest dialogue about how we can improve the wellness of our Black and Brown communities," says Dr. Garth Graham, YouTube's Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships. "We're excited to see the positive impact these Originals have and are thankful to our partners for their incredible work to bring these to life."

These projects join the previously announced second season of "Glad You Asked," premiering premieres Wednesday, July 28th on the Vox YouTube Channel. The Emmy-nominated series is an ensemble-led exploration of topics driven by our curiosity about the world around us. Using Vox's signature explainer format, the next five episodes for season two examine a broad range of timely topics such as, Do I want kids?, Why can't we sleep?, Is city noise making us sick?, Is therapy for everyone?, and How should doctors consider race?. Bringing a number of diverse and varied backgrounds together, this season features new perspectives from five inquisitive hosts and the world's foremost experts to offer an experiential journey that empowers audiences to better understand their world.

"Barbershop Medicine" is executive produced by Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson, and Aisha Corpas Wynn for MACRO Television Studios and executive produced by Raeshem Nijhon and Cari Twigg for Culture House. Hashim Williams is executive producer and showrunner. YouTube Originals' exclusive Q&A with guest Dr. Anthony Fauci is produced by Skipper Films.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra is Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals, and Amina Wilson and Zoe DiStefano oversee the project as the Development Executives for YouTube Originals.